Anita Ellis Shares What Made Her Remarkable Comeback Possible

Everyone in the western world knows of Anita Ellis and the tragic event that came at the end of 2025, which ultimately kept her from running down the alley of the Thomas & Mack for her first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. But now she is defying the odds and competing at the highest level, once again.

Ellis had already been through some horrific physical injuries that delayed her professional career, but the daily impacts of a traumatic brain injury are something that doesn't compare to what a broken spine was like.

A TBI is no joke, and countless cases have resulted in people returning to a fraction of the lives that they once lived. Ellis spent many days in the hospital after a horse accident (that she doesn't remember), which resulted in multiple skull fractures as well as a trio of brain bleeds.

Professional Barrel Racer Anita Ellis smiles before she competes again following her traumatic brain injury. | Anita Ellis Professional Barrel Racer

There aren't words to describe what it means to Ellis and the people in her corner for her to be back in the people in her corner. It is a fight for her from the minute she wakes up to when she falls asleep. While it is nearly unfathomable what she is overcoming, Ellis does have some insight as to what has made the biggest difference: mental toughness.

"My message I would like to share is if you want to change your life, change the concept you have of yourself and the belief you have in your dreams," Ellis told Rodeo on SI.

The brain is a muscle. She didn't just wake up one day, and decide she was going to be strong. Instead, Ellis has put the work in every chance she has had, and that means reading some of her favorite books, over and over again.

Recommended Reads From Ellis

Anita and her husband Brandon after her win at the 2025 Calgary Stampede | Anita Ellis Post-Calgary Victory/Anita Elli

The Idaho native didn't start working on her mental fortitude once this life-altering event happened, but it has been ramped up since that day in November. She has focused as much energy as she can muster on some of her favorite reads.

The Aquarium Messages by Sara Wiseman

The Game of Life and How to Play It by Florence Scovel-Shinn

A quote from Wiseman that repeats often in her mind is, "Bliss begins with the breath. We breathe in and accept all that is new. We breathe out and release all that has passed".

Remember, your mind will believe what you consistently tell it. So, tell it that you are smart, ambitious, fearless, and you have what it takes to succeed.