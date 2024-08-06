The Race is On in the WPRA Barrel Race World Standings
This is the final run of the regular season and while some competitors are slowing down others are feeling the pressure of limited days and rodeos. The barrel race looks to be a race to watch for who will ultimately make the top 15 cut.
At the top of the pack, and really to no one's surprise, is Leslie Smalygo from Skiatook, Okla. After winning Rodeo Houston and the Calgary Stampede, it was evident that Smalygo would be at the top. But, even with $173,981 won, she isn't just sitting comfortable there.
Hailey Kinsel and her veteran horse DM Sissy Hayday, "Sister", are looking as strong as ever and racking up the dollars in the standings. Kinsel has totaled up $150,360 over the course of the season and sits in the number two spot.
Emily Beisel from Weatherford, Okla. has an arsenal of horses that are all capable of winning every time they run down the alley. After going to 51 rodeos on the season so far, Beisel holds down the number three spot with $126,164 won.
After suffering an unimaginable tragedy in her personal life, Kassie Mowry has barrel racing fans everywhere on her side. Having lost her partner in both life and business, Mowry has remained a force in the arena when many would have crumbled. Her rodeo count only shows 17 at the present time, but she has handily amassed more than $111, 209 in winnings.
Rounding out the top five for the ladies of the barrel race is fan favorite and 17-time National Finals Qualifier, Lisa Lockhart. The South Dakota lady will be making her 18th trip to Las Vegas in December as she has certainly has earned enough with $109,552.
Farther down the standings are some veterans of the arena who are proving that in the barrel race, age is certainy just a number.
Sitting in the number 10 position so far is Dona Kay Rule. The veteran cowgirl is making a strong bid at qualifying for her fifth WNFR. Rule and her incredible, now 14-year-old gelding, High Valor were sidelined for a bit last year after a nasty spill at the Calgary Stampede. Now back on the trail, the 66-year-old Oklahoma cowgirl is winning. She has earned $91,576 on the season so far.
Just outside the top 15 is Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico lady Jymmy Kay Cox who is ranked number 16 as of the August 5, 2024 standings update. Cox who has remained an active member of the WPRA over the course of her career, even serving on the board several times, has not been on the rodeo trail for years. She declared 2024 as the year she would pour her heart and soul into being a contestant rather than serving others.
Cox is finding success. She has gathered $69,870 in earnings so far during the 2024 season. Sitting at number 16 right now in the standings is not ideal, but make no mistake, Cox is keeping the pedal mashed in an effort to make the National Finals.
World Champion cowgirl Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi from Lampasas, Texas is the lady on the bubble right now. At number 15, the multi-talented star has earned $70,511 looking to make her 18th trip to Las Vegas in December.
With just under 60 days left in the regular season and many rodeos left, the final list is far from being determined. When you take a quick glance down through the number 20 ranked cowgirl, names like Andrea Busby, Jessica Routier, Carlee Otero and the World Champion Jordon Briggs certainly will be putting heat on the top 15.
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for industry updates and rodeo results.