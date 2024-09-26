The Time has Come: Final Bubble Update for Timed Events
The final rodeos of the 2024 regular season and the $1.3 million added Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota will soon determine the qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo.
Steer Wrestling
Dalton Massey, Dakota Eldridge, Will Lummus, JD Struxness, Stetson Jorgenson, Don Payne, and Jesse Brown are the top seven in the World Standings and all of these cowboys will compete in Sioux Falls.
With $96,749, Rowdy Parrott holds onto 9th, Cash Robb is in 10th with $95,556, and Tucker Allen with $90,114 is 11th. The trio will compete in the Cup, capitalizing on the opportunity to claim the checks that could solidify their positions.
Right outside the top 15, Justin Shaffer and Tristan Martin both punched their tickets to the Cup. Shaffer is 16th with $87,705 and Martin is 17th with $83,337. This gives them a huge chance to move into the top 15.
Ty Erickson in 8th with $99,656, Tyler Pearson in 12th with $90,027, Tyler Waguespack with $88,676 is 13th, in 14th with $88,298 is Tanner Bruner, and Scott Guenthner wraps up the top 15 with $87,705. This group fell short of qualifying for the Cup and will continue to battle it out for checks at the remaining rodeos this weekend.
Erickson and Waguespack have made incredible comebacks from injuries in 2024 to break back into the top 15.
Team Roping
Dustin Egusquiza, Kaleb Driggers, Tyler Wade, Coleman Proctor, Brenten Hall, Clint Summers, and Jake Smith all sit in the top eight in the World Standings in the heading. They will all compete in Sioux Falls.
Positions 9-16 are seperated by roughly $10,000, making another very close race.
Luke Brown sits 10th with $108,426, Andrew Ward is 12th at $106,581, and Nelson Wyatt wraps up the top 15 with $101,988. This trio will also compete in the Cup, giving them a huge chance to win substantial checks and hold onto their potential NFR qualifications.
Wyatt Bray is 20th at $92,651 and Cyle Denison is 23 at $85,950. These two are longer shots from the top 15, but given the payouts we will see over the weekend, it is possible they could jump into those positions.
Cody Snow is 11th with $107,766, Derrick Begay sits 13th at $105,068, and Erich Rogers holds onto 14th at $104,549. These three cowboys did not qualify for the Cup and will have to rely on checks at other rodeos through the weekend.
Jr Dees is 17th and only $400 behind Riley Minor in 16th. While they would need the right combination of events to fall in their favor, these cowboys could jump into the top 15.
In the heeling, Levi Lord, Junior Nogueira, Wesley Thorp, Logan Medlin, Jake Long, Kaden Profili, Douglas Rich, and Jonathan Torres sit in the top nine in the World Standings. They will all compete in the Cup.
For Travis Graves in 14th with $103,050 and Tanner Braden at $102,097 in 15th, their qualifications to Sioux Falls are crucial.
Kollin VonAhn at $95,382 is 21st and Paden Bray is 23rd with $89,787. While they are a bit farther from 15th, their qualifications to the Cup offer an incredible opportunity to jump into the top 15.
Coleby Payne is 8th with $119,106, Buddy Hawkins is 10th with $114,789, Hunter Koch holds 11th with $109,777, Paul Eaves sits 12th at $105,148, and Colter Todd is 13th with $105,068. Some of these positions are split by the smallest margins and these cowboys did not qualify for the Cup, so they will be relying on other rodeos through the weekend.
JC Flake is 16th and less than $1,000 outside of the top 15, but did not qualify for the cup.
Tie Down Roping
Shad Mayfield, Haven Meged, Ty Harris, Riley Webb, John Douch, Marty Yates, Shane Hanchey, Kincade Henry, and Dylan Hancock are the top nine in the World Standings and will compete in Sioux Falls.
Zack Jongbloed is 11th with $116,630, Cole Clemons is 14th with $101,283, and Hunter Herrin is 16th with $95,998. These cowboys will compete in Sioux Falls.
Tuf Cooper holds onto 10th at $122,925, Joel Harris is 12th with $112,860, Quade Hiatt is 13th with $101,980, and Marcos Costa wraps up the top 15 at $99,338. This group did not qualify for the Cup and will be battling through the weekend.
Bryce Derrer, Brushton Minton, and Macon Murphy sit just outside the top 15, but will have a challenge ahead of them trying to break into the top 15 without qualifying for the Cup.