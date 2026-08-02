They’ve Banked a ‘Buncha Dinero’: Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Leads World Standings

With $174,720 in season earnings, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell has found herself in the most elite territory of the sport: the top of the 2026 WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings. This is no small feat, as reigning World Champion Kassie Mowry has maintained that position for much of the last three years.

For Gibson-Stillwell, there is no luck involved — just hard work, dedication, and horsepower.

Riding a team of standout mares, Gibson-Stillwell has competed at 44 rodeos so far this season. Her heavy hitter, Buncha Dinero, has quickly become a fan favorite. Raised and trained by the Redcrest, Calif., barrel racer, "Piper" is rapidly building an impressive resume for her young age.

According to QData, Piper has earned $252,764 in 2026 alone.

As of July 31 (not including all earnings through this date), her official lifetime earnings are recorded at $638,788. Piper is now the third highest-money-winning offspring of PC Frenchmans Hayday, behind only two: DM Sissy Hayday and MP Meter My Hay.

Ranked amongst the great likenesses of "Sister" and "Stingray," Piper has achieved incredible levels of greatness at just seven years old.

The month of July was huge for Gibson-Stillwell's team, including shattering the arena record at the iconic Calgary Stampede aboard Piper, with a 16.56-second run on a WPRA standard pattern.

Although winning at this level is an incredible accomplishment for anyone, it is extra sweet for Gibson-Stillwell and Piper. Gibson-Stillwell purchased Piper's dam, Rambunchkie, on a California racetrack and jockeyed her to professional rodeo earnings in barrel racing.

When Gibson-Stillwell purchased a few stallion breedings in a benefit auction, she opted to use the breeding to PC Frenchmans Hayday on Rambunchkie, a full thoroughbred.

The result was Piper and Gibson-Stillwell did all of the mare's training herself.

A Breakout Season

Momentum seems to continue building for Gibson-Stillwell on the heels of her first NFR qualification in 2025. She finished No. 4 in the World, earning $328,641 and competing at 83 rodeos.

The 2026 season has held many key wins for the California team, including two round wins at Rodeo Salinas, a round win at the Calgary Stampede, as well as the Reserve Championship in the Finals, and Reserve Championships in St. Paul, Ore., and Nampa, Idaho.

Though Piper has been the biggest winner of the team, Gibson-Stillwell has also banked checks on RDC DancingToTheLead, Smiling N Ta Fame, and Hayl Yeah Im Famous this season.

All of those checks combined for a lucrative month for Gibson-Stillwell. She finished out the month with a Reserve Championship at the Days of '47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she earned over $15,000.

With her second NFR qualification likely secured, 2026 has been one for the books for Gibson-Stillwell. Half of the year still remains, and we have to wonder: what will she and Piper accomplish next?