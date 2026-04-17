Third Edge/Tres Chasin Babe PZ Embryo Sold in Memory of Oaklynn Rae Domer

A very specific subset nestled within the Western industry, our beloved rodeo family is comprised of a tight-knit group. Rodeo folks see life’s challenges in a unique light, as they live a lifestyle that is unimaginable to most.

They see how quickly things can change, for the better — and devastatingly, sometimes the worst. They hold similar values and have their priorities in line with what truly matters. Outside of the arena, beyond the buckles and wins, there is so much more to life.

While this sounds cliché, hearing it from professional rodeo athletes has a different meaning.

These individuals put their heart and soul into the sport. For many, rodeo is not only what they love, but also how they earn a living. To be able to separate their personal values from the thing that could so easily define them is a heightened level of self-awareness.

When the rodeo community experiences a loss or faces a challenge, we do so as one.

In Memory of Oaklynn Rae Domer

Catalog page for Third Edge x Tres Chasin Babe PZ embryo | Old West Rope Horse Sale

On February 19, 2026, Ryan and Kelsie Domer experienced the kind of tragedy that is truly unfathomable. The loss of their precious baby girl, Oaklynn Rae, changed the course of their lives forever.

The rodeo community rallied for the Domers. The Oaklynn Rae Domer Fund was established by Rope Like a Girl, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of empowering youth and women in the Western industry.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen each year, in Oaklynn’s honor. The cause is truly fitting, as all who knew the beloved three-year-old described her as a “light,” and now that light can continue to shine for countless others.

At the Old West Futurity in Guthrie, Okla., another incredible gesture was carried out in Oaklynn’s remembrance.

Co-owner of 3 String Cattle Co., Redgie Probst, is a close friend of the Domer family. Probst shared in a Western Sports Roundup segment that he and several others had been discussing what they could do to give something back to the family.

During the Old West Rope Horse Sale on Saturday, April 11, an embryo out of Tres Chasin Babes PZ and by Third Edge sold for $500,000. The embryo was donated by 3 String Cattle Co., Las Tunas Performance Horses, and A&C Racing and Roping, all of whom own interests in both the sire and dam.

The embryo was purchased by a syndicate who understood the goal in mind and in 2027, a foal with a very special story will be born. 100% of the proceeds went to the Domer family and we know this is just the beginning of an incredible story.

A 20-member group, the “Be the Light” Syndicate purchased the embryo. Solo Select Horses will raise the foal through its second year and Rhen Richard volunteered to train the horse, with the goal of competing at the Old West Futurities in Oaklynn’s honor.

Sired by a National Cutting Horse Association Horse of the Year, Third Edge, and out of multiple-time futurity champion and earner of over $592,000, Tres Chasin Babe PZ, this embryo is a cross that is anticipated to elevate the heading industry to a new level.

The world will truly never be the same without Oaklynn Rae and her loss has been deeply felt by so many. Through the pain and the heartbreak, it is a beautiful thing to see new life being created in her memory and the legacy that will continue to grow in honor of this precious baby girl.