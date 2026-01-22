Third Time's the Charm for Bull Rider Colton Byram

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is just around the corner, and Bull's Night Out is back with the rankest bulls and cowboys in pro rodeo. Bull's Night Out is a two-day PRCA Xtreme bulls event with $100,000 added for the cowboys to run at.

The format is simple: every rider competes on two bulls across the two days of competition. After the two long rounds, the top 10 cowboys in the average move onto the finals, where they compete for a $12,000 first-place check.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The final round is a clean slate performance, so regardless of how the cowboys ranked in the first two rounds, the top score in the finals wins.

The cowboy to come out on top was Colton Byram, who was one of only two cowboys to cover in the final round. Byram bucked off his bull in the second round, but a strong 87-point ride in Round 1 was enough to advance him to the finals, where he walked away with a big win and an even bigger paycheck.

Results from Day One

Colton Byram of Mound City, Kansas | FWSSR Photo by James Phifer

Only seven cowboys came out of Day 1 with a qualified ride, and the leader of the pack was a very familiar face. The 10x World Champion cowboy, Stetson Wright, paired up with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s E.TO and took the win with a 90-point ride.

Following close behind Wright was Hayes Weight with an 88-point ride aboard Century Products of Frontier Rodeo. Weight is fresh off of an NFR appearance along with the 19-year-old cowboy, Luke "Colorado Kid" Mackey.

Mackey hung on for 80 points on Sullivan of Smith Pro Rodeos. Trey Benton III matched up against Sutton Rodeos' Dirty Money, who hadn't been ridden since July 2024. Not to be scared off, Benton spurred him for 86.5 points and a go-round check.

Results from Day Two

Superman was at it again on day two with another round win. Wright followed up his Round 1 victory with an 87.5-point ride in Round 2. Cooper James followed in close behind with a score of 87 points for second place.

Weight also held onto his first-round momentum and spurred Frontier Rodeo's Larry for 84.5 points and a cut of the round money. Mackey continued a stellar performance as well, as he posted an 85-point ride and landed fifth in the round.

In the finals, Mason Moody and Byram were the only cowboys to stay aboard, and they will split up more than $51,000 in winnings and ground money.

Moody's draw was Frontier Rodeo's Straight Edge, a powerful bull who had never been ridden before Moody spurred him for 88 points and a massive payday.

Byram answered the call in a big way just a few rides later. He had matched up with Top Gun of United Pro Rodeo twice before, and both times found himself on the ground before the 8-second whistle.

In front of a screaming Fort Worth crowd, Byram proved that the third time's the charm as he conquered Top Gun for 88.5 points, barely edging out Moody for a victory.

More Rodeo News