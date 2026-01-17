Stetson Wright Headlines First Set of Semi-Finals Qualifiers at NWSS

After the January 16 matinee performance at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (NWSS) 24 contestants have secured their spot for the Semi-Finals on Saturday, January 24.

Round 1

Rookie contender Daxtyn Feild topped Round 1 of the NWSS on The Cervi Brothers' Deuce Bigalow with an 82-point ride in the bareback riding. Cole Franks took second with an 80.5 on The Cervi Brothers' Krazy Kora. While Generations Pro Rodeo's Beatle Bug took Colton Clemens to third place with 79 points.

In the steer wrestling, Landris White threw his steer in 3.7 seconds to claim first in Round 1. Right behind White was Logan Mullin with a 3.9 and Stephen Culling's 4.4.

Shay Carroll and Denton Dunning placed first in Round 1 of the team roping with a 4.5 second run. Followed by Cam Jensen and Clayton Symons' 5.5 for second and Tee McLeod and Buddy Hawkins' 9.2.

A pair of 83-point rides were at the top of the leaderboard in the saddle bronc riding with Stetson Wright pairing up Generations Pro Rodeo's Molly's Game and Weston Patterson on The Cervi Brothers' Sippin' On Fire. Third place went to Brody Wells on Generations Pro Rodeo's Wild Valley with an 82.5.

Dalton Porch's 9.0 put him in the driver's seat for Round 1 of the tie-down roping. Only one-tenth behind Porch was Cole Clemons with a 9.1. While Cory Bomhoff and Riley Webb were each 10.2 to split third.

The barrel racers started out Round 1 strong. Acey Pinkston clocked a 15.16-second run on her horse StreakinFrenchBullet. McKenna Coronado was a 15.25 for second and Morgan Addison claimed third with 15.41.

Generations Pro Rodeo's Mr. Nasty took Rawley Johnson to the top of the bull riding with an 84-point score. Kobie Olson claimed second with 83 on Generations Pro Rodeo's Flex. A tie for third, with an 82.5 each, between Riley Shippy on Generations Pro Rodeo's Rise Up and Stran Smith on Generations Pro Rodeo's Highwire closed out Round 1 on Thursday evening.

Saddle Bronc Rider | National Western Stock Show, Volunteer Photographer

Round 2

Cooper Filipek took charge in Round 2 of the bareback riding with an 82.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Zipper Trick. Daxtyn Feild placed second with an 81 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's High Rolling Sid and Connor Griffith scored 80.5 on The Cervi Brothers' No Mas.

Tad Williams' 3.9 second steer wrestling run put him in first for Round 2. Ty Allred threw his steer in 4.1 for second and Emmett Edler's 4.7 placed him third.

Ketch Kelton and Paden Bray bounced back from the first round, claiming Round 2 of the team roping with a 4.1. Second place was a 4.4 turned in by Luke Brown and Trey Yates. Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell split third with Tee McLeod and Buddy Hawkins, with a time of 4.6 each.

In the saddle bronc riding Stetson Wright was 86 points on The Cervi Brothers' Big Bang to come out on top of Round 2. Skinny Parsons and Cervi Championship Rodeo's Wilamena matched up for an 81.5 and Kaden Horrocks placed third on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Kress's Girl with a 79.5.

The tie-down roping heated up with Chip Wilson's 8.8 to place him at the top for Round 2. Riley Webb's 9.7 put him in second, while Stran Dunham put together a 9.9 for third.

Morgan Addison put together a 15.10 second run to claim the top spot in the barrel racing for Round 2. Followed by Kappie Bryant's 15.23 and Acey Pinkston's 15.25.

Round 2 of the bull riding was taken by Kobie Olson's 83 point ride on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Spilled Communion. While second place was a tie between Jacob Carige on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Dumptruck and Scott Wells on The Cervi Brothers' Williams James Ge, for 82 points each.

Who is Semi-Finals bound from Bracket 1 of the NWSS?

In the bareback riding, Daxtyn Feild placed at the top his bracket with 163 on two. Feild will be joined by Cole Franks with 160.5 on two and Cooper Filipek with 160 on two.

Landris White stayed consistent in the steer wrestling to claim his spot at the Semi-Finals with 8.5 on two along with Tad Williams at 9.6 on 2 and Emmett Edler's 10.1 on two.

Colorado native Shay Dixon Carroll did the heading for the fastest team roping time at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Thursday night at 4.5 seconds. Carroll, who now lives at Stephenville, Texas roped in the Denver Coliseum with Denton Dunning from Surprise, Arizona. | NWSS Photo by Ric Anderson

The team roping average was topped by Shay Carroll and Denton Dunning's 9.6 on two. Cam Jensen and Clayton Symons claimed second in the average with an 11.3. Followed up by Luke Brown and Trey Yates' 13.7 on two.

Stetson Wright kept up his winning ways with 169 on two head to get him back to the Semi-Finals along with Weston Patterson's 161 on two and Carson Bingham's 160 on two.

Cole Clemons tied both of his calves down to win his bracket with a 19.2 on two. Riley Webb was a 19.9 on two for second in the Bracket 1 average. Joining Clemons and Webb is Stran Dunham with his 22.4 on two.

Acey Pinkston led the way in the barrel racing with a 30.41 on two. She will be joined in the Semi-Finals by Morgan Addison, who ran a 30.51on two, and Whitley Sharp, who ran a 30.70 on two.

The bull riding was an exciting bracket to watch. Kobie Olson was 166 on two to win Bracket 1. Rawley Johnson was 160 on two, securing his spot to the Semi-Finals. While Riley Shippy's two rides came out to 159.5, placing him third in the average.

