Three Cowboys Primed for Photo Finish in 2024 PRCA All-Around Cowboy Race
In the last 22 years, there have only been five different cowboys to win possibly the most coveted gold buckle in professional rodeo: All-Around Cowboy. Tonight, it is possible a sixth cowboy will add his name to this list or Junior Nogueira will earn his second All-Around title.
All Around Cowboy 2002-2023:
2002 Trevor Brazile
2003 Trevor Brazile
2004 Trevor Brazile
2005 Ryan Jarrett
2006 Trevor Brazile
2007 Trevor Brazile
2008 Trevor Brazile
2009 Trevor Brazile
2010 Trevor Brazile
2011 Trevor Brazile
2012 Trevor Brazile
2013 Trevor Brazile
2014 Trevor Brazile
2015 Trevor Brazile
2016 Junior Nogueira
2017 Tuf Cooper
2018 Trevor Brazile
2019 Stetson Wright
2020 Stetson Wright
2021 Stetson Wright
2022 Stetson Wright
2023 Stetson Wright
With Trevor Brazile retired from professional rodeo and Stetson Wright out due to injury in 2024, we have seen a rare race for this title that is coming all the way down to the tenth and final round.
How Much Money is Still Up for Grabs?
There is still a lot of money on the table in the round tonight, as well as the average. Each cowboy in our trio of contenders is only competing in one event, so they all have one shot at the money below.
Round 10 Payout:
- $33,687.18
- $26,623.74
- $20,103.64
- $14,126.88
- $8,693.47
- $5,433.42
Average Payout:
- $86,391.31
- $70,091.06
- $55,420.84
- $40,750.62
- $29,340.45
- $21,190.32
- $14,670.22
- $8,150.12
Who Are The Players?
Coleman Proctor: Team Roping, Heading
Proctor has moved up to second in the World Standings, $38,120.64 behind leader, Tyler Wade. This is a little more than a round win is worth, so to win the World in this event, Proctor would need to win some average money. We will get to that next.
Shad Mayfield: Tie Down Roping
Mayfield is second in the World Standings, with $23,471.67 separating him from Riley Webb on top. This is less than a round win, or a second place finish in the round. Average money will be critical to this World Championship race, with Webb currently on top of that, as well as the World.
Junior Nogueira: Team Roping, Heeling
Junior Nogueira is second in the World Standings, $43,730.21 off of Wesley Thorp in the lead. This is about $10,000 more than a round win is worth. He would need average and round money to take the win.
All-Around World Standings After Round 9
Currently, $33,607.62 separates all three of these cowboys. That is roughly $80 less than a round win. Could it come down to that?
1. Coleman Proctor / $326,648.45
2. Shad Mayfield / $294,723.69
3. Junior Nogueira / $293,040.83
Who is Still in the Average?
Proctor
Proctor has worked his way back up to fourth in the Average with partner, Logan Medlin. They have caught seven of their nine steers, so far. Two teams ahead of them have caught eight and one has caught nine. If nothing changed in this race, currently, that check would be worth a little over $40,000.
IF Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp did not pull a check in the round tonight, Proctor just holding the Average position and not winning money in the round would be enough for him to win the World Championship in the heading. Of course, that $40,000 race would also seal the All-Around for him... or would it?
Nogueira
Nogueira has also moved back up in the Average, to eighth, the final hole that would get a check ($8,150.12). He and Kaleb Driggers are the slowest team on seven steers, but have caught seven of the nine, like Proctor and Medlin.
There is roughly 13 seconds separating the two teams, if they both catch again tonight. There is not room for error for Driggers and Nogueira, but if Proctor and Medlin miss or max out on penalties, it could change this and let Nogueira take a bigger Average check. That would boost him into the lead for the All-Around.
Shad Mayfield
Mayfield has caught all nine of his calves, but so have eight other ropers. He missed with his first loop last night and had to take a 14-second run, catching with his second loop. This has bumped him down in the Average to fifth (worth $29,340.45).
Riley Webb has roughly 14 seconds ahead of him in the Average. If the other seven ropers and Mayfield caught tonight and Webb did not, leaving him out of an Average check entirely, Mayfield would win the World Championship.
The Short Version
This one is just far too close to call. All of these cowboys could still walk away with a World Championship in their respective events. That would be the deciding factor to who wins the All-Around. Also very possible, all three could win their events and then the race would be even tighter.