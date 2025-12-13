Two Cowboys Tied Atop NFR Bull Riding Average Race

Qynn Andersen took the win in Round 9 with an 87-point ride aboard Mr. Gold of Sutton Rodeos. Andersen has covered five bulls so far at the finals and has placed in four rounds. Tonight marks the first NFR round win for the rookie cowboy.

The 22-year-old Aussie jumped up to fourth in the average race with 427.5 points on five bulls. He finished with a sixth-place check in Round 5, the first round of "TV Pen" bulls. Several of those bulls will return tomorrow night, so Andersen will seek another check in Round 10.

Scary Moments and Injured Cowboys

Ky Hamilton | Nathan Meyer Photography

Only 13 bull riders competed in Round 9 with Rawley Johnson and JR Stratford out from injury. Stratford has said he's hoping to return for the final round, but he is still recovering from an injury from earlier in the finals.

Ky Hamilton had trouble leaving the arena after a scary wreck in Round 9. Hamilton had to be helped out of the arena, and though he was offered a reride bull, he declined to get on. For a cowboy who had a sizeable lead in the average prior to that buck off, declining a reride was very telling of how much pain he was in.

With Hamilton's no score, he and T.J. Gray are now tied for the lead in the average standings with 522 points on 6 bulls. It will all come down to tomorrow night to determine who will walk away as the NFR bull riding average champion.

Gray has been hot in the last four rounds. Including his 78.75-point ride in Round 9, he has placed in four consecutive rounds, including two round wins.

Stetson Wright maintains his hold on the No. 3 spot in the average standings, but bucked off his bull, Belly Dump of Salt River Rodeo. Stetson has a commanding lead over the all-around race and is projected to win the bull riding as well. It's looking like two more gold buckles for Superman.

Wacey Schalla's woes continued tonight as he bucked off another bull. After a hot start in the first round, Schalla hasn't covered a bull since Round 2. Though he started as a contender for the all-around title, those hopes have slipped farther away with each bull.

Round 9 Results

1. Qynn Andersen, 87 points on Sutton Rodeos' Mr. Gold, $40,512

2. Mason Moody, 84.75, $32,824

3. Tristen Hutchings, 83.75, $25,727

4. TJ Gray, 78.75, $19,221

5. Hudson Bolton, Ky Hamilton, Bryce Jensen, Colorado kid Mackey, Jesse Petri, Wacey Schalla, Jordan Spears, J.R. Stratford, Hayes Weight and Stetson Dell Wright, NS.

Average Standings Through Round 9

1. (tie) Ky Hamilton and TJ Gray, 522 points on six head each

3. Stetson Dell Wright, 444.25 on five head

4. Qynn Andersen, 427.5

5. Colorado kid Mackey, 427

6. Bryce Jensen, 418.75

7. Mason Moody, 346 on four head

8. Tristen Hutchings, 344.5

9. Hudson Bolton, 342.25

10. Jesse Petri, 248 on three head

11. Jordan Spears, 227.75

12. Wacey Schalla, 177 on two head

13. Hayes Weight, 86.75 on one head; no other qualified rides.

