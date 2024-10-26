Top 10 Riata Buckle and All-Around Sire Passes Away Unexpectedly
Cowboys Cartel, who rose to fame and success at Myers Performance Horses as a barrel and rope horse sire, was currently owned by Z&T Cattle Company. The AAA son of Corona Cartel (SI 97) and out of multiple World Champion Dashing Folly (SI 108) was only 17 years old. With a SI of 93, the stallion had $235,000 in lifetime earnings.
The following post was shared on the Cowboys Cartel Facebook page earlier this week:
"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cowboys Cartel. We lost him to colic last week. This picture was taken just days prior. We have an outstanding set of colts by him on the ground, and in the spring, we will have another set. Breeding opportunities are still available via frozen semen. Z&T Cattle Company | 432-448-3355 | zane_kiehne@icloud.com"
Cowboys Cartel has sired countless winners, including most recently:
Megan McLeod-Sprague and Cowboys Ta Fame winning 7th in the average at the Pendleton Roundup.
MarLee Thar & FC PeachysLilCowgirl winning the 2D Youth Average at the Pink Buckle in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The versatile stallion has sired winners in the barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, as well as top ranch mounts and pickup horses. A 3/4 brother to leading sires, PYC Paint Your Wagon and Ivory James, Cowboys Cartel was bred to run on the racetrack. However, his incredible disposition and athleticism made him an ideal sire and cross for multiple events in the rodeo arena. The Riata Buckle stallion was in the top 10 money winning sires for the incentive in 2023.
In 2023, Cowboys Cartel moved from Myers' barn to a new home in Magdalena, New Mexico, with Zane and Travis Kiehne at Z & T Cattle Company. The stallion had his own broodmare band and foals are available at the ranch, as well as information on next year's breeding season. Cowboys Cartel was known for his disposition and was always a favorite amongst handlers and workers.
We extend our sincere condolences to everyone who played a role in this exceptional stallion's life.