Top Cowboy Wins Midwest Rodeo, Extends Great Lakes Circuit Dominance
Clay Clayman, a 21-year-old cowboy hailing from Highlandville, Mo., showed off his unbeatable skills at the recent Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo in Madison, Wis., on April 19-20. With his impressive performances in both the steer wrestling and team roping, he walked away with the All-Around Cowboy title and over $4,700 in prize money.
Clayman is a rising star in the ProRodeo world, and he has an impressive list of achievements to his name. He secured the 2022 Cinch Timed Event Jr. Ironman Championship and the 2022 Great Lakes Circuit Year-End Heeling Championship in the team roping, alongside his partner Mason Appleton. He continued his success by winning the 2023 Great Lakes Circuit Year-End All-Around Championship.
Currently, Clayman is leading the Great Lakes Circuit All-Around Standings with $4,896.69, narrowly edging out his closest competitor, Austin Madison from Onawa, Iowa, who trails closely with $4,642.60. In addition, Clayman also leads the Great Lakes Circuit Heelers Standings with $3,096.12, and he is ranked fifth in the Great Lakes Circuit Steer Wrestling Standings with $1,800.57.
Despite the season being in its early stages, Clayman is in a prime position to win another circuit championship, which could earn him a coveted spot in the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a shot at the National Circuit Championship.
The Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo showcased champions with impressive skills across various disciplines:
- Bareback Riding: Jason Wilson impressed with a 79-point ride on Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Deacon Blues, walking away with a $1,000 purse.
- Steer Wrestling: Ty Standley emerged victorious with a swift 6.4-second takedown, earning him $1,213 in prize money.
- Team Roping: Carson Coffelt and Clay Clayman clinched the title with a lightning-fast 5.3-second run, pocketing $1,602 each.
- Saddle Bronc Riding: Jett Williams displayed his skills with an 81-point ride on Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Karl Country, earning him $1,093.
- Tie-Down Roping: Chance Locken dominated the field with a 13.6-second performance, walking away with $1,295.
- Barrel Racing: Kricket Gintner blazed through the barrels in 14.45 seconds, securing the top spot and a $1,607 prize.