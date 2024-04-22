Rodeo Daily

Top Cowboy Wins Midwest Rodeo, Extends Great Lakes Circuit Dominance

Top All-Around Cowboy Clay Clayman secures victory at the Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo, further extending his dominance in the Great Lakes Circuit.

Clay Clayman, a 21-year-old cowboy hailing from Highlandville, Mo., showed off his unbeatable skills at the recent Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo in Madison, Wis., on April 19-20. With his impressive performances in both the steer wrestling and team roping, he walked away with the All-Around Cowboy title and over $4,700 in prize money.

Clayman is a rising star in the ProRodeo world, and he has an impressive list of achievements to his name. He secured the 2022 Cinch Timed Event Jr. Ironman Championship and the 2022 Great Lakes Circuit Year-End Heeling Championship in the team roping, alongside his partner Mason Appleton. He continued his success by winning the 2023 Great Lakes Circuit Year-End All-Around Championship.

Currently, Clayman is leading the Great Lakes Circuit All-Around Standings with $4,896.69, narrowly edging out his closest competitor, Austin Madison from Onawa, Iowa, who trails closely with $4,642.60. In addition, Clayman also leads the Great Lakes Circuit Heelers Standings with $3,096.12, and he is ranked fifth in the Great Lakes Circuit Steer Wrestling Standings with $1,800.57.

Despite the season being in its early stages, Clayman is in a prime position to win another circuit championship, which could earn him a coveted spot in the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a shot at the National Circuit Championship.

The Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo showcased champions with impressive skills across various disciplines:

  • Bareback Riding: Jason Wilson impressed with a 79-point ride on Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Deacon Blues, walking away with a $1,000 purse.
  • Steer Wrestling: Ty Standley emerged victorious with a swift 6.4-second takedown, earning him $1,213 in prize money.
  • Team Roping: Carson Coffelt and Clay Clayman clinched the title with a lightning-fast 5.3-second run, pocketing $1,602 each.
  • Saddle Bronc Riding: Jett Williams displayed his skills with an 81-point ride on Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Karl Country, earning him $1,093.
  • Tie-Down Roping: Chance Locken dominated the field with a 13.6-second performance, walking away with $1,295.
  • Barrel Racing: Kricket Gintner blazed through the barrels in 14.45 seconds, securing the top spot and a $1,607 prize.
Jenna Link is an accomplished journalist with a passion for rodeo. Born and raised in Arizona, she grew up competing in barrel racing, team roping and breakaway. After studying marketing at Arizona State University, Jenna honed her skills working for top media outlets in the Western industry, which eventually led her to journalism.  Today, she works for Sports Illustrated’s Rodeo Daily, where her career and passion for rodeo combine. Despite her busy schedule, Jenna still finds time to compete in rodeos and jackpots. With her unique perspective as both a journalist and a rodeo athlete, Jenna brings a fresh and insightful voice to her reporting.