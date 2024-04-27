Top Stallion Brings $100K at Ruby Buckle Select Sale
The Ruby Buckle Central Race is taking place at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., from April 20-28. The event has been an exciting affair so far, with substantial payouts and record-breaking performances. A highlight of the event was the Stallion Owners Select Sale that took place on Thursday, April 25, and grossed over $1.54 million in sales.
Stealing the spotlight as the top seller was Hip No. 27, a 2020 brown stallion registered Blazin Black Mamba, aka "Kobe," consigned by Jennifer Cook. "Kobe" is sired by the legendary Blazin Jetolena, whose offspring have earned over $8.6 million, and is out of Cartel Cowgirl, a money-earning daughter of Dash Ta Fame. He was purchased for $100,000 by Jacob and Taylor Estep. "Kobe" has showcased his skills on the barrel pattern under the guidance of Pete Oen, a renowned futurity trainer, and is ready to make his debut in the 2025 futurities.
The reserve high-seller was Hip No. 24, a 2023 bay colt registered Emergency Lane, consigned by Bryana Lehrmann. Emergency Lane, by The Goodbye Lane, whose offspring have earned over $8.9 and out of VF Chasin Cans (Eddie Stinson x Chase This Ivory), who has an LTE of over $175,000, was sold to McColee Land & Livestock LLC for $60,000 and has a very promising future.
The Ruby Buckle Central Race is ongoing. The second rounds of the futurity and Ruby Buckle will be held on Friday, April 26, the first rounds of the youth and open races on Saturday, April 27, and the second rounds of the youth and open race on Sunday, April 28. The event is a thrilling experience for all involved and showcases some of the best horses in the industry.
2024 Ruby Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale Results:
Ruby Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale High Seller
$100,000, HIP 57 Blazin Black Mamba, '20 brown stallion by Blazin Jetolena and out of Cartel Cowgirl (Dash Ta Fame)
Consigned by Jennifer Cook and purchased by Jacob & Taylor Estep
Ruby Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale Reserve High Seller
$60,000 HIP 42 Emergency Lane, '23 brown stallion by The Goodbye Lane and out of VF Chasin Cans (Eddie Stinson)
Consigned by Bryana Lehrmann and purchased by McColee Land & Livestock LLC
Ruby Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale 3rd High Seller
$48,000 HIP 19 Exs N Os '21 sorrel mare by Frenchmans Guy and out of Lindseys Six Moons (Marthas Six Moons).
Consigned by Leslie Bailey-Martin and purchased by Lauren Martin