Tornado Cancels Claremore's Rodeo
Claremore, Okla., received the brunt from a supercell that developed over the northeast part of the state. The tornado touched down in Claremore late on Saturday night (May 15) into early Sunday. The tornado caused widespread damage, resulting in two fatalities and power outages across the city. The tornado forced the the Will Rogers Roundup Club to cancel their Sunday night performance. The committee, however, rallied together in true rodeo fashion, offering to cook for the Claremore community as the city works to restore power. The Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo posted the following update on " rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Facebook:
We'll be cooking and serving to all who are in need until there is no more food to cook!- Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Jake Clay's win in the team roping with partner, Tanner Braden, and 5th place finish in the steer roping average helped him to win the always prestigious all-around title. Lesile Smalygo, winner of the barrel race, extended her good luck in Claremore back to the community. Lesile and her sponsor, Fly Away Shavings, " rel="nofollow" target="_blank">donated five pallets of shavings to help the local race track, the Will Rogers Downs.
Will Rogers Stampede Results:
All-around cowboy: Jake Clay, $4,327, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Luke Thrash, 86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's White Claw, $1,889; 2. Tanner Aus, 85.5, $1,449; 3. Bronc Marriott, 84.5, $1,071; 4. Lane McGehee, 84, $693; 5. (tie) Cole Franks and Rhett Robbins, 82.5, $378 each; 7. Monty Fontenot, 78.5, $252; 8. Tyler Griffin, 78, $189.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cash Robb, 3.9 seconds, $2,724; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $2,369; 3. Jarek VanPetten, 4.5, $2,013; 4. Chance Howard, 4.6, $1,658; 5. Cody Doescher, 4.9, $1,303; 6. (tie) Tanner Brunner, Jake Johnson, Grady Payne and Tyler Waguespack, 5.2, $444 each.
Team roping: 1. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 3.9 seconds, $2,497 each; 2. J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson, 4.5, $2,203; 3. Dalton Turner/Cooper Bruce, 4.7, $1,909; 4. (tie) Jesse Stipes/Casey Stipes and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $1,542 each; 6. Caleb Miller/Luke Miller, 5.0, $1,322; 7. Brandon Farris/Cody Doescher, 5.1, $1,175; 8. Wheston Jones/Blake Barnes, 5.5, $1,028; 9. Will Clark/Derrick Crawford, 6.2, $881; 10. Cash Hendrick/Taylor Varner, 7.3, $588.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ira Dickinson, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo's Jungle Cat, $2,138; 2. (tie) Gus Gaillard and Weston Patterson, 83, $1,425 each; 4. Joe Priebe, 82, $784; 5. Tanner Hayes, 80.5, $499; 6. Cable Wareham, 80, $356; 7. Trent Burd, 79, $285; 8. Keene Justesen, 78, $214.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hagen Houck, 8.1 seconds, $2,749; 2. Cody Huber, 8.2, $2,425; 3. Paul David Tierney, 8.6, $2,102; 4. (tie) Brokk Baldwin, Cash Fuesz and Gatlin Peck, 8.7, $1,617 each; 7. Sam Van Buskirk, 8.8, $1,293; 8. Clay Ellis, 8.9, $1,132; 9. Polo Bacque II, 9.0, $970; 10. Pax Vogel, 9.2, $647.
Barrel racing: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 17.16 seconds, $2,760; 2. Tracy Nowlin, 17.17, $2,346; 3. Dona Rule, 17.45, $1,932; 4. Cindy Patrick, 17.48, $1,656; 5. Hailey Kinsel, 17.61, $1,380; 6. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, 17.63, $966; 7. Emily Beisel, 17.64, $690; 8. Ashley Parks, 17.67, $552; 9. Mattie Garrison, 17.69, $483; 10. Deb Guelly, 17.72, $414; 11. Andrea Haden, 17.74, $345; 12. Ivy Hurst, 17.76, $276.
Bull riding: 1. Coy Pollmeier, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Crash Course, $2,877; 2. Colton Kelly, 81, $2,206; 3. Hayden Harris, 63, $1,630; no other qualified rides.
Steer roping: 1. Clay Long, 31.4 seconds on three head, $3,157; 2. Thomas Smith, 34.4, $2,745; 3. Coleman Proctor, 35.2, $2,333; 4. Tanner Duwe, 38.2, $1,921; 5. Jake Clay, 38.4, $1,510; 6. Blake Deckard, 38.7, $1,098; 7. Chad Mathis, 39.8, $686; 8. Colt Williams, 41.0, $274.