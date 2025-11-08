Tristen Hutchings Battling The Odds to Earn First Bull Riding World Championship

Bull riding is one of the toughest events in rodeo, and these top-notch athletes are prepared to take on their biggest ride yet. The National Finals Rodeo is just weeks away with the top 15 bull riders in the world going head to head in the Thomas and Mack arena.

Tristen Hutchings sits just outside the top three at No. 4 in the world standings, and it's not out of the question for him to take home the world title. Heading into his fourth NFR, Hutchings earned $292,882 this season with six rodeo championships under his belt during the 2025 regular season.

Hutchings pulled in some big wins this year, including a win at RODEOHOUSTON in Texas and the Big Sky Pro Rodeo in Montana. These titles launched his season into notoriety as he is battling for his first world title after qualifying every year since 2022.

In a post on social media after his rides at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls he wrote,

“Very thankful to end the year on a high note! Got two rode at the Governors Cup. Very thankful to make my fourth consecutive NFR! Thank you Jesus! Let’s go to Vegas!”

NFR Bull Riders Are Making History Leaving Others In The Dust With Record Season Earnings

The bull riding division may be the toughest, ahead of the NFR, Hutchings remains just under $25,000 outside of the top three. But the NFR is known to double an athlete's season earnings, so with a solid run and some average wins, Hutchings could pull himself into the right to the top.

Bull riders ahead of Hutchings are making history this year as Wacey Schalla (No. 1) has earned $352,596 and Stetson Wright (No. 2) made $350,174 in the regular season. Hutchings impressive season shot him to the top but not enough to beat out these two historic athletes.

At 25, this is Hutchings fifth PRCA season. In 2024 he took third at the NFR and finished fifth in the world standings with $173,274 out of his total $323,734 made at the NFR. He placed in five rounds, but an injury took him out of the final round last year, something he hopes doesn’t happen again this season.

Hutchings is known for being scrappy in the arena, so regardless of how the numbers look heading into the NFR, he has a chance to be the champion. Solid placements in each round, and some average titles could rocket Hutchings ahead of Ky Hamilton (No. 3) but the work will be cut out for Hutchings in the Thomas and Mack arena come December.

