Tucson Rodeo Enthusiasts Celebrate Tradition and Talent at La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros
Tucson rodeo is celebrating 100 years of tradition. Each year the rodeo gains recognition, contestants, fans and added money for the contestants to compete for.
Tucson is an important rodeo during the winter for many competitors. Most contestants don’t qualify to get into the big indoor rodeos that are happening this time of year. Tucson puts up big money for any professional contestant to come compete for.
This rodeo is also one of the first times that everyone is able to get back outdoors after being cooped up inside the last few months. Many contestants were able to capitalize on short-go Sunday.
Marc Joiner had a head turning performance in the steer wrestling. After winning the average and placing in two rounds he is going home with nearly $10,000 in his pocket. Joiner was the Resistol Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has started the winter strong. Tucson is icing on the cake after placing at both Odessa, Texas and Rapid City, S.D.
Moving to the bucking chutes, Brody Wells had nearly a clean sweep of the saddle bronc riding. After a second place finish in the first round he would go on to win the finals as well as the average. Brody was an 89.5 aboard Andrews Rodeo’s Wind Up in the finals and would leave the fairgrounds with $8,500 towards the world standings.
Nelson Wyatt and Jonathen Torres were in the short go at San Antonio last night (2/22) and placed third. They fought their way through the wild card yesterday morning, made another great run later that evening. To finish off a great 24 hours, the team won Tuscon. Between these two rodeos the pair added over $22,000 (each) to their world standings.
At the end of the day, Tucson ended up paying nearly $385,000 throughout the week of competition. Great weather, good, atmosphere, and competition made for a great 100th annual La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros.
Full Results
Bareback riding: First round: 1. Myles Carlson, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo's Wrap It Up, $3,956; 2. Jayco Roper, 86.5, $3,033; 3. Mason Stuller, 85, $2,242; 4. Darien Johnson, 84.5, $1,450; 5. Dean Thompson, 84, $923; 6. Roedy Farrell, 83.5, $659; 7. (tie) Colton Clemens and Kody Lamb, 83, $462 each. Finals: 1. Roedy Farrell, 88 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Unleashed, $1,650; 2. Jayco Roper, 86, $1,250; 3. Dean Thompson, 85.5, $900; 4. Tanner Aus, 82.5, $600; 5. Kody Lamb, 81.5, $350; 6. Mason Stuller, 81, $250. Average: 1. Jayco Roper, 172.5 points on two head, $3,956; 2. Roedy Farrell, 171.5, $3,033; 3. Dean Thompson, 169.5, $2,242; 4. (tie) Mason Stuller and Myles Carlson, 166, $1,187 each; 6. Kody Lamb, 164.5, $659; 7. (tie) Tanner Aus and Colton Clemens, 163, $462 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Caden Camp, 4.9 seconds, $3,978; 2. (tie) Marc Joiner and Travis Munro, 5.5, $3,200 each; 4. Stephen Culling, 5.6, $2,422; 5. Matt Jodie, 5.7, $1,903; 6. Eli Lord, 5.8, $1,384; 7. (tie) Logan Kenline and Jake Shelton, 6.1, $605 each. Second round: 1. Sam Goings, 4.9 seconds, $3,978; 2. Joe Nelson, 5.2, $3,459; 3. (tie) Nick Guy and Dirk Tavenner, 5.4, $2,681 each; 5. Jace Melvin, 5.6, $1,903; 6. Payden McIntyre, 5.7, $1,384; 7. Kyle Irwin, 5.8, $865; 8. Stan Branco, 5.9, $346. Finals: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.2 seconds, $1,349; 2. Jace Melvin, 5.5, $1,116; 3. Marc Joiner, 5.8, $884; 4. Jesse Brown, 6.4, $651; 5. Dirk Tavenner, 7.1, $419; 6. Eli Lord, 7.6, $233. Average: 1. Marc Joiner, 18.4 seconds on three head, $5,967; 2. Jace Melvin, 18.6, $5,189; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, 19.7, $4,411; 4. Joe Nelson, 21.7, $3,632; 5. Dirk Tavenner, 22.0, $2,854; 6. Jesse Brown, 22.1, $2,076; 7. Eli Lord, 22.3, $1,297; 8. Nick Guy, 22.4, $519.
Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.6 seconds, $3,445 each; 2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 4.7, $3,040; 3. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 4.9, $2,634; 4. Cory Kidd V/Nicky Northcott, 5.2, $2,229; 5. (tie) Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II and Jon Peterson/Arye Espenscheid, 5.4, $1,824 each; 8. (tie) J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson, Kolby Krieger/Garrett Elmore and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.5, $1,148 each. Finals: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.6 seconds, $1,726 each; 2. Ty Blasingame/Jason James, 5.9, $1,428; 3. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 7.2, $1,131; 4. Kolby Krieger/Garrett Elmore, 7.8, $833; 5. Jon Peterson/Arye Espenscheid, 8.7, $536; 6. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, 10.3, $298. Average: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 11.1 seconds on two head, $5,167 each; 2. Ty Blasingame/Jason James, 11.8, $4,560; 3. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 12.1, $3,952; 4. Kolby Krieger/Garrett Elmore, 13.3, $3,344; 5. Jon Peterson/Arye Espenscheid, 14.1, $3,040; 6. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, 15.7, $2,736; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.6 on one head, $2,432; 8. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 4.7, $2,128; 9. Cory Kidd V/Nicky Northcott, 5.2, $1,824; 10. Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.4, $1,216.
Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Statler Wright, 86 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Final Act, $4,115; 2. Brody Wells, 85.5, $3,154; 3. Allen Boore, 85, $2,332; 4. Tanner Butner, 84, $1,509; 5. Kolby Wanchuk, 82.5, $960; 6. (tie) Darcy Wockner and Rusty Wright, 82, $617 each; 8. Gus Gaillard, 81, $411. Finals: 1. Brody Wells, 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Wind Me Up, $1,650; 2. Allen Boore, 86.5, $1,250; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 84.5, $900; 4. Wyatt Casper, 83, $600; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 82, $350; 6. Cash Wilson, 77, $250. Average: 1. Brody Wells, 175 points on two head, $4,115; 2. Allen Boore, 171.5, $3,154; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 167, $2,332; 4. Wyatt Casper, 163, $1,509; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 162.5, $960; 6. Tanner Butner, 159, $686; 7. Cash Wilson, 157, $549; 8. Statler Wright, 86 on one head, $411.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Michael Otero, 9.4 seconds, $3,905; 2. Quade Hiatt, 9.8, $3,395; 3. Monty Lewis, 10.0, $2,886; 4. Zane Kilgus, 10.3, $2,377; 5. Cash Hooper, 10.4, $1,867; 6. (tie) Thane Lockhart and Kyle Lucas, 10.5, $1,104 each; 8. Chance Oftedahl, 11.0, $340. Second round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 9.3 seconds, $3,905; 2. (tie) Bryce Derrer and Jake Pratt, 9.8, $3,141 each; 4. Thane Lockhart, 10.1, $2,377; 5. Haven Meged, 10.2, $1,867; 6. (tie) Cash Fuesz, Michael Otero and Bo Pickett, 10.4, $849 each. Finals: 1. Kyle Lucas, 9.9 seconds, $1,305; 2. Ty Harris, 10.6, $1,080; 3. Haven Meged, 11.0, $855; 4. Garrett Jacobs, 11.2, $630; 5. Monty Lewis, 11.5, $405; 6. Thane Lockhart, 12.6, $225. Average: 1. Kyle Lucas, 29.7 seconds on three head, $5,857; 2. Thane Lockhart, 33.2, $5,093; 3. Haven Meged, 33.3, $4,329; 4. Ty Harris, 34.2, $3,565; 5. Garrett Jacobs, 34.4, $2,801; 6. Michael Otero, 35.0, $2,037; 7. Monty Lewis, 35.7, $1,273; 8. Riley Mason Webb, 37.8, $509.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Emily Beisel, 17.29 seconds, $4,436; 2. Amy Stoltzfus, 17.32, $3,549; 3. Doskie Edwards, 17.54, $2,884; 4. Whitley Sharp, 17.65, $2,218; 5. Brylee Banning, 17.66, $1,775; 6. (tie) Kailee Murdock and Tara Seaton, 17.68, $1,220 each; 8. Anita Ellis, 17.69, $998; 9. Krystal Dillman, 17.72, $887; 10. Makala Pierce, 17.76, $776; 11. Kynzie McNeill, 17.79, $665; 12. Lake Mehalic, 17.80, $555; 13. Teri Bangart, 17.83, $444; 14. Paige Jones, 17.84, $333; 15. (tie) Lisa Groves and Acey Pinkston, 17.85, $111 each. Finals: 1. Anita Ellis, 17.24 seconds, $1,596; 2. Amy Stoltzfus, 17.29, $1,197; 3. Krystal Dillman, 17.34, $798; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.64, $399. Average: 1. Amy Stoltzfus, 34.61 seconds on two head, $4,436; 2. (tie) Emily Beisel and Anita Ellis, 34.93, $3,216 each; 4. Krystal Dillman, 35.06, $2,218; 5. Doskie Edwards, 35.39, $1,775; 6. Lake Mehalic, 35.54, $1,331; 7. Tara Seaton, 35.60, $1,109; 8. Brylee Banning, 35.63, $998; 9. Whitley Sharp, 35.64, $887; 10. Makala Pierce, 35.68, $776; 11. Kailee Murdock, 40.14, $665; 12. Kynzie Rae McNeill, 40.73, $555; 13. Teri Bangart, 17.83 on one head, $444; 14. Paige Jones, 17.84, $333; 15. (tie) Lisa Groves and Acey Pinkston, 17.85, $111 each.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Jackson Ward Ward, 87 points on Salt River Rodeo's Smash, $4,509; 2. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Koby Jacobson, 85.5, $3,006 each; 4. Jordan Spears, 84.5, $1,653; 5. Chase Dougherty, 84, $1,052; 6. (tie) JC Mortensen and Scott Wells, 83.5, $676 each; 8. (tie) Jate Frost and Hunter Kelly, 83, $225 each. * Finals: 1. (tie) Jordan Spears, on Diamond G Rodeo's Comanchero, and Scott Wells, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Ironman, 88 points, $2,500 each; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Jordan Spears, 172.5 points on two head, $4,509; 2. Scott Wells, 171.5, $3,457; 3. Jackson Ward Ward, 87 on one head, $2,555; 4. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Koby Jacobson, 85.5, $1,353 each; 6. JC Mortensen, 83.5, $752; 7. (tie) Jate Frost and Hunter Kelly, 83, $526 each. *(all totals include ground money).