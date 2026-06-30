Twenty Years of Legacy: Steer Wrestling Memorial Continues Tradition in North Platte

The Buffalo Bill Rodeo Arena once again played host to one of Nebraska's most respected steer wrestling events. Competitors gathered June 16 for the 20th Annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling, held during the same time as the North Platte PRCA rodeo.

What began nearly 20 years ago as a way to honor the life of Wayne Melvin has now grown into a premier event that celebrates three incredible cowboys whose impact on the rodeo industry continues to be felt today.

The Melvin-Swanson Beginnings

The memorial was first established in 2007, one year after Wayne Melvin passed away following a battle with liver cancer. Wayne's son, Dru Melvin, and his siblings wanted to create something that would preserve their father's memory while bringing the steer wrestling community together.

In doing so, they chose to honor another respected rodeo figure, Swede Swanson. The cowboy was a close family friend who had also lost his battle with cancer several years earlier. The Swanson family welcomed the idea, and the Melvin-Swanson Memorial Steer Wrestling began.

Years later, the event expanded to include the memory of Harrison Halligan. Halligan was well-known through the industry and a longtime friend of both Wayne and Swede. Halligan's influence on the rodeo industry and more specifically on Wayne and Swede’s careers made the choice easy.

This is how the final name of the event was created: The Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling.

A Day of Memories and Accomplishments

Sami Jo Buum

The runs down the arena aren’t just meant to pick up paychecks. The cowboys get to experience the friendship and camaraderie with other steer wrestlers. Just like those cowboys would have wanted it.

The annual jackpot is an event everyone looks forward to, including rodeo families, friends, and competitors from across the region.

Twenty years after its inception, the Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial is one the men’s families can be proud of. It promotes the sport while also honoring their loved ones through the cowboy way.

The Success of 2026

For the 2026 version, Cinch Painter was dominant. He won the first and third rounds, clinching the average title as well.

If all that wasn’t enough, he also picked up the fast time of the day. For his efforts, he won the handmade knife made by a good friend of Dru's family, Myron Cochron. He also won Zesterra products, a custom breast collar, shavings, a manure fork, and piles of cash.

After the full rounds of competition were complete, Painter continued on to the 2-man match, where he competed against Tucker Ravenscroft.

Keeping his tear going, Painter won the match as well, adding a belt buckle and an additional $1,000 to his loot for the day’s efforts.

Youngster Colby Holm was the 18U average champ. He won a bottle of Zesterra, two bags of shavings, a manure fork, and the Martin breastcollar!