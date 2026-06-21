Athletes Earn Last Minute Spots at Final Cheyenne Frontier Days Qualifiers

The final two qualifiers for the 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) have officially concluded. This will mark the first year that the famous rodeo has eliminated slack rounds and moved to a limited-entry format in all events.

Rather than being open to all cardholders, rodeo positions were filled from the 2025 and 2026 World Standings, Mountain States Circuit Standings, WPRA Tour Standings, and by the champions of nine selected qualifying rodeos.

The events were split for everyone's last chance, with the final rodeo for the ladies of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) taking place in Nebraska, at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

For the cowboys of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), that final opportunity was at the Coleman PRCA Rodeo in Texas.

Coleman PRCA Rodeo- Coleman, Texas

Bareback Riding

Kash Lloyd scored 85.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Indecent Exposure for $1,940 and, even more importantly — a qualification to the CFD.

Steer Wrestling

Stopping the clock at 3.9 seconds, Tyler Scheevel took home the win and earned his seat at the Daddy Of Em All.

Team Roping

By just one-tenth of a second, Bridger Ketcham and Corey Hendrick claimed the team roping win with their time of 4.8 seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding

There was a three-way tie at the top between Gus Gaillard, Wyatt Lavergne, and Regan Lyons. Gaillard, who likely qualified through his World Standings position, is listed on the CFD roster, as is Lavergne, for whom we are making a calculated guess as the winner of the tie-breaker with Lyons.

Tie-Down Roping

Adam Gray stopped the clock at 9.7 seconds to earn the tie-down win and secured his spot for CFD, where he will rope in the final performance on July 22.

Bull Riding

Cimarron Rucker claimed the win with an 88.5-point ride, but runner-up Jax Mills is listed in the third performance at CFD, so we are making another calculated guess that he was rolled into Rucker's position.

Buffalo Bill Rodeo - North Platte, Neb.

Barrel Racing

With a little detective work, we believe Lanita Peirce will be taking the final position on the Cheyenne roster. Entries closed on June 18, so a position was held in the third performance at CFD for the final qualifier.

Summer Kosel topped the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, but appears to have already qualified, as she is currently drawn in the sixth and final performance of CFD.

Breakaway Roping

Madison Richmann topped the event at 2.4 seconds, earning $4,742 and securing her spot at the 2026 CFD.