Athletes Earn Last Minute Spots at Final Cheyenne Frontier Days Qualifiers
The final two qualifiers for the 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) have officially concluded. This will mark the first year that the famous rodeo has eliminated slack rounds and moved to a limited-entry format in all events.
Rather than being open to all cardholders, rodeo positions were filled from the 2025 and 2026 World Standings, Mountain States Circuit Standings, WPRA Tour Standings, and by the champions of nine selected qualifying rodeos.
The events were split for everyone's last chance, with the final rodeo for the ladies of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) taking place in Nebraska, at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
For the cowboys of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), that final opportunity was at the Coleman PRCA Rodeo in Texas.
Coleman PRCA Rodeo- Coleman, Texas
Bareback Riding
Kash Lloyd scored 85.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Indecent Exposure for $1,940 and, even more importantly — a qualification to the CFD.
Steer Wrestling
Stopping the clock at 3.9 seconds, Tyler Scheevel took home the win and earned his seat at the Daddy Of Em All.
Team Roping
By just one-tenth of a second, Bridger Ketcham and Corey Hendrick claimed the team roping win with their time of 4.8 seconds.
Saddle Bronc Riding
There was a three-way tie at the top between Gus Gaillard, Wyatt Lavergne, and Regan Lyons. Gaillard, who likely qualified through his World Standings position, is listed on the CFD roster, as is Lavergne, for whom we are making a calculated guess as the winner of the tie-breaker with Lyons.
Tie-Down Roping
Adam Gray stopped the clock at 9.7 seconds to earn the tie-down win and secured his spot for CFD, where he will rope in the final performance on July 22.
Bull Riding
Cimarron Rucker claimed the win with an 88.5-point ride, but runner-up Jax Mills is listed in the third performance at CFD, so we are making another calculated guess that he was rolled into Rucker's position.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo - North Platte, Neb.
Barrel Racing
With a little detective work, we believe Lanita Peirce will be taking the final position on the Cheyenne roster. Entries closed on June 18, so a position was held in the third performance at CFD for the final qualifier.
Summer Kosel topped the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, but appears to have already qualified, as she is currently drawn in the sixth and final performance of CFD.
Breakaway Roping
Madison Richmann topped the event at 2.4 seconds, earning $4,742 and securing her spot at the 2026 CFD.
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.