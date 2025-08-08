Two Key Horses Help Riley Pruitt Quietly Charge Into PRCA Tie-Down Top Five
Riley Pruitt is arguably one of the best to ever rope calves who hasn't won a world championship, but the way he is going this year, and the horse power underneath him, that could change.
The talk of the year, especially as of recent, has been about the duel at the top of the world standings between a pair of world champions: Shad Mayfield and Riley Webb.
But after an NFR Open win and nearly $20,000 won out of Cheyenne, Pruitt is right in the mix.
Trouble at the Rodeo and Siouxs Prescription
Fans saw Pruitt in both the finals at the Calgary Stampede and the NFR Open in mid-July, but not on the same horse.
Trouble at the Rodeo, "Snowman", has been Pruitt's mount for most of the season and that is who he was on at Calgary this year, but the mare he won the NFR Open on was Siouxs Prescription, "Esther".
Esther is owned by Miles Garwood, and even though Pruitt won't step back on her this season as she is off to the breeding farm, it is a guarantee that his third trip to the NFR will come in part due to her abilities, as he won $40,000 on her in three weeks' time.
The Nebraska native has had a pair that were perfectly unique for different set ups. Snowman has been used the most because when he needs to be six, he is the one he wants to be on.
Esther is one that is perfect for unique situations, like the Daddy of 'Em All, where the team made it to the finals after winning the qualifying round and his semi-finals.
This year's success, specifically this summer, is in credit to the horse power he has had.
"This is the best horsepower I have ever had in my career. I am confident in my horse going into my favorite rodeos of the year," said Pruitt.
The Rest of the Season
There is a little under two months left on the regular season and even though his answer to which rodeo he is most excited for was "the big one", he is going into his favorite run of the year- the Northwest.
"One run at a time, one calf at a time. The job is far from over," he said.
Even though he has had great success at the famous Pendleton Round Up, it is unlikely fans will see him rope there this year, especially since he has solidified his spot in this year's NFR, but there are quite a few others you will see him on at the Cowboy Channel.
After his most recent win in Loveland, Colo. he has amassed a historic $54,000 in the Mountain States Circuit. Pruitt has guaranteed that he will be at the NFR Open next July, and he has declared that he is done with the circuit rodeos for this year (until the finals).
Rodeo on SI is looking forward to seeing him at the Thomas and Mack on Snowman and it would be an incredible accomplishment for him to gather his first gold buckle.