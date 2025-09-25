Two-Time NFR Qualifying Steer Wrestler Passes Away at Age 68 in Texas

Larger than life cowboy, Randy Vaughn passed away at age 68 on September 23 in Chico, Texas. At 6' 6", Vaughn was built to be a steer wrestler and in that sport, he thrived. Known as "Chico" to his friends, Vaughn will be greatly missed.

When he was just 14 years old, Vaughn chose to make his way in the steer wrestling and dedicated himself to becoming the best. He joined the PRCA in 1976 and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 1978 and 1981. He also won the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo in 1983 and was a nine-time qualifier to the event.

Vaughn won some of the biggest rodeos in the sport, including Cheyenne, Fort Worth, Pendleton, and Salinas. The famed Cheyenne Frontier Days marked the first belt buckle the cowboy won in his illustrious career. The talented steer wrestler named his father, Charlie, Ronnye Sewalt, and Walt Garrison as some of his most important early influences.

Vaughn will not only be remembered as a force inside the arena, but for who he was outside of it. By all accounts from family and peers, Vaughn was the type of person who left a lasting impact on everyone. His faith was deeply important to him, as were his family and loved ones.

Even after his retirement from competition, he remained involved with the sport. Knowing the latest results, standings, and stories was a part of his regular routine and brought him happiness. Vaughn wanted to remain connected with the next generation and the developments in rodeo.

An encourager, leader, and hero for so many, Vaughn made sure to leave a lasting mark on the sport he loved so much. From the PRCA, WPRA, NSHRA, NIRA, and PBR, he put his efforts into countless boards and committees. Rodeo scholarships, furthering the sport, and fostering those who came after him were all causes that were important to Vaughn.

He served rodeo in many ways, including: Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo Official (1985, 1989), Tuff Hedeman Championship Challenge Bull Riding Arena Director (1998-2001), PBR World Finals Arena Director (2000-2001), Miss Rodeo Texas Pageant Judge (1997-1998), Windy Ryon Roping Committee member (1995-2000), and National Promotions Manager, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., Copenhagen Pro Rodeo Program (2000-2009).

Our deepest condolences go out to Vaughn's family and loved ones in this difficult time. A Celebration of Life seems fitting for the man who spread so much joy. On Sunday, September 28, at the Victory Family Church in Decatur, Texas, at 3 PM, Randy will be honored and remembered.

