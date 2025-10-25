Two Young Cowboys Are Gearing Up for All-Around Battle at 2025 NFR

The qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) are now set and everybody is preparing for the bright lights of Las Vegas. There are gold buckles on the line and there is one specifically to keep an eye on- the all-around.

It has been a long time since anybody has given a healthy Stetson Wright a run for his money in the all-around race, but this year is different. A 19-year-old Wacey Schalla is biting at his heels going into this year's NFR and with both cowboys qualifying in both of their respective events, it is anybody's to win.

'25 Wright vs. Schalla in Bull Riding

The bull riding is the event that the two have in common and definitely both of their bests. The two have swapped back and forth nearly all season for the No.1 spot, but it is Schalla who is heading to Vegas in the top spot with a $2,000 lead over the two-time World Champion (in the bull riding).

Schalla's '25 victories in the bull riding are lengthy. This is not even half of his wins, but the most noteworthy:

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

Calgary Stampede

Red Bluff Round-Up

Snake River Stampede

Cheyenne Frontier Days XTreme Bulls

Lawton Rangers Rodeo

Walla Walla Frontier Days

Wright had an excellent year as well (clearly). That is why he has won more than $350,000 on the year with wins at Reno, Livingston, Ellensburg, San Antonio, amongst many, many others.

'25 Bareback Riding (Schalla) and Saddle Bronc Riding (Wright)

Neither of these cowboys finished inside the top 10, but both just had to make it to the NFR. Schalla is headed to his first NFR in the bareback riding as the No.13 man, with a little over $136,000 won. Wright is no stranger to the yellow bucking chutes in either of his events. He is heading to his fourth NFR in the saddle bronc in search of his second world title in the event.

Wright has the upper hand in this battle. Despite missing the last couple weeks of the regular season due to an injury sustained in Puyallup, he is the No.1 man in the all-around race with a $37,000 gap between him and Schalla. A round win at the NFR is worth almost $34,000. They will both have a chance at nearly $68,000 (max) each night, which means that cushion could be gone after Round 1.

Wright may have the experience as an eight-time World Champion, but Schalla is prepared to give him a run for his money. This is going to be a fight to the finish and after 20 rides by each cowboy, we will see who gets the gold buckle this year. Will Wright earn his sixth or Schalla his first?

