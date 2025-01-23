Unlocking Sponsorship Success Through Alissa Burson's Proven Strategies
Sponsorship. Relationship. These two go hand in hand when approaching the idea of getting sponsored.
Alissa Burson has spent nearly a decade building relationships and learning the industry around sponsorships with many different companies. When she first started down this path, she was a new mom and very limited on her chances to go get to make runs.
Her original companies and relationships go with Med-Vet Pharmaceuticals, Draw it Out, and 5-Star Equine Products. They took notice at her initiative to ensure that both parties were happy and nothing was one sided.
From the beginning Burson set out interviewing users of all the products that she was using (i.e. 5-Star Equine Products). There was so much to learn from so many people, as well as sponsored riders at the time.
How to get sponsorships is THE most asked question Alissa receives daily. Referrals are something that are not mentioned as much as they should be. At the beginning, this is the most part of any partnership.
Unless a company reaches out to you on social media first, do not contact them there. It is important to have a put together package of what you can do for them. Obtaining a sponsor is a job interview.
"Provide evidence of your loyalty to the brand and history of the use of their products," Burson says.
Whether we like it or not, we are constantly making impressions and building relationships. When you are going to jackpots, rodeos, the vet, a feed store, etc. you are networking. You are building relationships with people throughout the industry and those relationships (and the amount of people you come into contact with) are what companies are looking for. Word of mouth and social media presence are changing the ways that companies can get their products out there. It is not just about wearing a patch these days.
"Being sponsored is a job. When you are given products or money the work begins. You should give that company 5-10x back what they gave you, at least."
Part of the misconceptions that come from sponsorships these days is that you are just given a patch , some product, and sent on your way. It is a two way street and you will get out of it what you put into it.
Loyalty is a huge factor. People come to Alissa often seeking sponsorship for brands that she works for, who don't even use their products. You should use, love, and believe in the products that you are wishing to get sponsored by.
To this day, loyalty still remains a big factor. While still working with MVP, 5-Star, and Draw it Out, she has additionally started representing Rodeo Road Essentials, as well as Benefab and Seven Saddles.
If you are just starting to dip your toe into this world and looking for sponsors, you are not faced with an impossible task. Get your feet wet with smaller businesses. Just remember to find products you like and use them. You can go ahead and send them some referrals THEN approach them about a sponsorship.
The sponsor industry is being taken by storm by all levels of riders. Amateur, rookies, open, etc. can all have success at a partnership with a company.