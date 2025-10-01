An Unofficial Look at the NFR Qualifiers in Team Roping

The 2025 regular rodeo season has come to an end, and athletes across the country are anxiously waiting to see the official results for who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in December. The top 15 athletes from every rodeo event will see the Thomas and Mack arena, and an unofficial list has been announced in the team roping.

With the conclusion of the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, San Bernardino’s Sheriff’s PRCA Rodeo, and the Cowboy Capital Of The World PRCA Rodeo in Stephenville, the next few days are crucial to athletes who were on the bubble and took home huge payouts over the last weekend of the season.

Without the official list announced, there are still some spots guaranteed to head to the NFR. For team roping headers, Luke Brown secured his spot after winning Round 1 at the Governor's Cup, he now sits at No. 13. Jake Smith will also see the NFR arena this year at No. 11 after he split second place in Sioux Falls.

Although he wasn’t at the Governor's Cup, Kolton Schmidt inched his way into the top 15. In his first trip to the the NFR since 2020 he sits at No. 14 ahead of the official announcement. As of September 30th, Lightning Aguilera sits at No. 15. Finishing out the bottom five in the top 15 right now is Riley Minor at No. 12.

The top 10 is basically secured at this point, with more than $6,000 separating No. 11 and No. 10, the list goes as follows,

Rank Athlete Season Earnings 1 Kaleb Driggers $198,497.72 2 Tanner Tomlinson $183,807.11 3 Derrick Begay $166,201.94 4 Dustin Egusquiza $160,703.39 5 Clay Smith $158,489.89 6 Clint Summers $157,241.61 7 Andrew Ward $149,054.75 8 Tyler Wade $143,366.47 9 Cyle Denison $142,002.37 10 Dawson Graham $131,934.01

Team Roping Heelers Fight to the Finish For NFR Qualifications

Nathan Meyer Photography

The race for the top 15 heelers is more of a nail biter. Prior to the final rodeo weekend, the last three spots in the top 15 were anyone's game. Five athletes on the bubble were ready to battle it out for a spot, Nicky Northcott, Kaden Profili, Jonathan Torres, Wyatt Cox, and Douglas Rich are all looking to secure a qualification.

Northcott sits just $500 outside of the top 15, and after he secured $4,000 in Sioux Falls, it seems he might just have a chance at inching in, but solid performances from those in front of him, ultimately pushed him out. Torres clinched the No. 15 spot after this final rodeo weekend, and may have secured himself a trip to the NFR.

Profili did the same, securing the No. 14 spot, the two tore their way into the qualifications at the last minute with two great runs in San Bernardino. Douglas Rich sits at No. 13, with Trey Yates (No. 12) and Brady Minor (No. 11) ahead of him. The top 10 in the heelers race are,

Rank Athlete Season Earnings 1 Junior Nunes Nogueira $198,497.72 2 Colter Todd $163,849.59 3 Levi Lord $158,321.88 4 Jade Corkill $157,566.83 5 Travis Graves $149,918.88 6 Coleby Payne $149,293.26 7 Jake Long $147,308.20 8 Wesley Thorp $143,366.47 9 Lane Mitchell $143,031.89 10 Dillon Graham $131,934.03

The official list for NFR qualifiers is still underway, but with these athletes having solidified their places in the world standings, the Thomas and Mack arena is sure to be lively come December. With the fight to the finish now over, there’s only one thing left to do: prepare.

