Unveiling a Game Changing Platform for Future Collegiate Rodeo Athletes
Finding the perfect collegiate program is a grueling task for many high school students and can be even more challenging for rodeo competitors. These high school athletes spend many hours investigating and researching programs that best fit their academic and rodeo goals for their college experience.
Heidi Foy has created a visionary approach to eliminate the daunting task of finding the ideal fit. She has pioneered a platform dedicated to connecting aspiring rodeo athletes with top-tier college programs. By highlighting scholarships and unparalleled opportunities, Foy's platform is filling a void in the recruitment procedures and is allowing young rodeo athletes to pursue both academic and athletic dreams in the best-fit school and program for them.
Foy described the approach, “A platform built around building relationships between student-athletes and college rodeo coaches. A tool to help parents, student-athletes and coaches navigate the recruiting journey.”
The idea appeared to be insignificant in the beginning, however the program has grown substantially with Heidi's commitment and passion for college rodeo teams and their sucess. The platform now stands strong, expanding opportunities for college athletes all over the countrry.
Previously, students were tasked with reaching out to coaches themselves. Very few high school rodeo standouts were recruitted by coaches. Foy emphasizes that success at the collegiate level does not always correlate with high school achievements, whereas instead coaches highly value qualities like work ethic and academic dedication. Deserving students have been easily overlooked through the traditional recruitment process and were left to find the most suitable college rodeo program indivisually.
Heidi put lots of emphasis on the complete significance of making sure an athlete has explored all possible and available options into finding a school that aligns perfectly with each students' goals and aspirations. The program takes into consideration such factors as schedules, requirements, regions, facilities, and more. Bullfrog Creatives is a solution that simplifies the complete school searching process and facilitates an easy approach to making the correct connections between students and coaches.
Different versions of this new system are avaliable and each has a little something for everyone. Some of the content is offered for free, however a paid subscription to access all the information is the recommended approach to using Bullfrog Creatives. Once you complete your account and subscribe, more information becomes instantly avalible to you. Bullfrog Creatives offers discussions, live interviews, scholarship opportunities, and more giving aspiring collegiate athletes all the sources and information they need in one place.
Partnering with Smarty, Heidi joined the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) this year in Casper, Wyo. where she was a part of the Coach’s Edge Summit. The feedback that was given was all positive and encouraging.
Tony Branquino gave Heidi and Bullfrog Creatives a shoutout on his social media page by posting, “If you are in the process of looking at college rodeo programs then you need to make sure Bullfrog Recruiting Solutions is part of your plan. Heidi Foy has worked hard to build a recruiting platform that is beneficial to both student athletes, parents, coaches. Go check it out!!”
Southern Arkansas University Rodeo Coach, Rusty Hayes said, “"What you are trying to create can work. I reached out to a student on your platform. Without this resource, I probably never would have found her,” when asked about the recruiting solutions platform.
Later in the month, Bullfrog Creatives will be in Rock Springs, Wyo. for the National High School Finals Rodeo where students will have the chance to meet Heidi in person to talk about college rodeo and the recruiting process. Full of knowledge and experience, Foy is the perfect person to ask all of your questions and get your going in the right direction to pursue your dreams and goals in college rodeo and beyond. This platform is a high school rodeo athletes new secret weapon to use to find the perfect college and program for their future in both rodeo and in life.
For more information, to get in contact with Heidi, and to get started on the recruiting process
visit: https://www.bullfrogcreatives.com/.