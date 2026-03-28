Dakota Rodeo Mourns Loss of NFR Bucking Horse Cash Deal

The 2026 season has brought moments of success, but it’s also brought undeniable loss to the rodeo family. From the passing of animal athletes like Straight Jacket of J Bar J Pro Rodeo to influential figures like James Harper and Rick Young. The loss of Oaklyn Rae Domer, the young daughter of World Champion Kelsie Domer, has touched hearts far beyond the arena.

In the midst of this shared grief, Dakota Rodeo is now also mourning the loss of their admired bucking horse, Cash Deal (Gunville x Sheen Deal’s Holly Driver).

Joe Simon, now the owner of Dakota Rodeo Company, has been around horses and bucking stock his entire life, following in the footsteps of his father, who started the business more than 50 years ago. Alongside Simon, Chad Berger of Chad Berger Bucking Bulls joined forces in the early 2000’s, helping take the rodeo company to the next level through years of proven genetics in the bucking bull industry.

While Dakota Rodeo is home to some of the industry’s top animal athletes, the loss of Cash Deal is one that will be felt for a long time. The 14-year-old Appaloosa was iconic in his own right, known for a unique look that few bucking horses carry, paired with an attitude he displayed from the start of his career.

That same grit helped shape him into a horse that played a role in building defining moments for many rodeo athletes.

During his career, he made eight trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) from 2017 to 2023, returning again in 2025, and was selected as an alternate in 2024. His passing was unexpected, as he was preparing to load onto the trailer for Rodeo Austin, where he was set to be matched with Shorty Garrett in the long round and already had a chute with his name on it for the semifinals.

Many cowboys had the privilege to get on Cash Deal, but one family stands out – the Wrights. Jake Wright got on him at his first NFR in 2018, and the following year, Rusty Wright drew him. Rusty matched up with him again in 2020, continuing a run of familiarity between the horse and family. Most recently, at the 2025 NFR, Cash Deal played a pivotal role for Statler Wright, helping him pass his brother, Ryder Wright, in the standings to secure the World Champion Saddle Bronc title.

Cash Deal passed peacefully on March 20th and was laid to rest on the ranch overlooking a pond in Perkins, Okla., surrounded by a crew that loved him.