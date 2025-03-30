Watch: 13-Year-Old Barrel Racer Impresses All With Bridleless Run at Stockyards
Fearless 13-year-old Rylee Barker caught major attention after a run she made at Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas where she made a barrel run with no bridle. It was extremely similar to a famous run by Charmayne James at the National Finals Rodeo.
Barker and "Oaks A Rockin", lovingly known as Ringo, had only been to Stockyards once prior to the night of their incredible run. He was more excited and nervous than usual with all the noise and spectacles that go on by the gate of Stockyards.
Going into the arena she did a roll back to get him into the left lead and help him pay attention to her. Barker runs him in a side pull and when they started to the arena it had come off. At first she hadn’t noticed.
By the time the team had made it to first barrel Barker realized it was off. She went to pick him up and her hand went all the way up to her face, so she knew something was off. At this point the biggest concern was Ringo stepping through the bridle. Barker handled the situation beautifully and they finished their run really strong!
Barker is from Andrews, Texas and has only been competing in the barrel racing for the last few years. She has been around horses her entire life, but didn’t get involved in the barrel racing world until she acquired her horse.
Ringo is a 9-year-old gelding that Barker trained herself. He was purchased off a ranch with no barrel training prior. “I wouldn’t be where I am now without him,” the darling cowgirl said.
Her first year in the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association she qualified for state in both the team roping, as a header, and in the pole bending on Ringo. Their best time to date in the poles is 19.8 seconds!
In the No Limits Junior Rodeo Association Barker and Ringo recently won the 10-12 age group in both the barrel racing and the pole bending. Ringo has created a dream that Barker never even realized she had.
She idols many barrel racers, Charymane James included, and to be noticed for a run similar to hers is an indescribable feeling. As time goes on we are sure that Kaylee Barker will continue to draw attention and Rodeo on SI cannot wait to follow her!