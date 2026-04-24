PRCA Board and Interested Parties Make Move To Wyoming Official

Following an announcement in January that communications were underway between the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Cheyenne LEADS, the parties have taken steps to move forward.

The PRCA Board of Directors, along with the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Trustees, have entered into a development agreement with Cheyenne LEADS, an economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County focused on recruiting, retaining, and expanding business opportunities, to move the headquarters and Hall of Fame to Cheyenne, Wyo.

The PRCA reported this morning that the three parties involved had met earlier in the week to review the next step. After signing a non-binding agreement in January, this step makes it official and moves the project forward with a completion date early in 2029.

PRCA CEO Tom Glause said today in a statement, "As the PRCA celebrates our 90th year as the premier sanctioning body in Western sports, this is an exciting evolution that will give our membership the best chance at success for the next 50 years.”

Wyoming Legislature Approval of Funds

Wyoming Cowboys flag | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Much of what this project depended on was the approval of $15 million by the Wyoming legislature. The PRCA reported that over the last three months, several government entities, including Cheyenne City Officials, Cheyenne LEADS, and the legislature, worked to codify funding. Once this was achieved, the parties felt secure in moving forward with the official agreement.

"I'm incredibly excited about the next phases of this project and the opportunity to build on the strong foundation we've created," says Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS. "There's great momentum, and I'm looking forward to what's ahead."

The Hitching Post District

The new location has been dubbed the Hitching Post District and will consist of 35 acres in Cheyenne. According to the Cowboy State Daily, a reception was held on February 11, 2026 where the location was announced.

The location will be north of the Horse Palace Swan Ranch and south of the Little America Hotel and Resort, basically the southwest corner of the I-25 and I-80 interchange. The entire development is a master plan for more than just the PRCA.

In fact, the PRCA’s 35 acres is just one of 13 lots within the overall development.

Betsey Hale, the CEO of Cheyenne LEADS has publicly stated the economic benefit to Laramie County of the proposed building and business would equate to $252.6 million over 10 years.

Cheyenne LEADS estimates there will be 368 construction-related jobs and then 140 jobs once the move is complete. Those jobs would be with the PRCA Headquarters, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy.

The Move Away From Colorado Springs, Colorado

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Located just off I-25, the current headquarters and Hall of Fame are hard to miss. The arena is within sight of the interstate, and the great statue of Casey Tibbs and Necktie often forms a beautiful silhouette in the sunrise and sunsets surrounding the mountains.

Colorado Springs is a hub for tourism in the state, including stops like the Garden of the Gods, Seven Falls, the Air Force Academy, and the North Pole. Oftentimes, on the list of stops for tourists was the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

The amount of history contained in the building, along with the memories made both in and out of the structure, can’t be measured.

Personally, I have been to funerals, convention rodeos and Hall of Fame inductions at the headquarters, among many other gatherings. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of incredibly talented cowboys and cowgirls have walked on that ground.

Now a new chapter starts.