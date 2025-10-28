Weekly Professional Rodeo Recap: A New Season Heats Up From Florida to Texas

Although there are still six weeks remaining until the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), rodeos currently happening across the country count towards the 2026 standings. The professional rodeo season began on October 1 and we have highlights of some of the events from the recent weekend.

Manatee Pro Rodeo - Palmetto, Fla.

With a speedy 3.8-second run, Clayton Culligan earned the win in the steer wrestling by nearly two full seconds.

Ahnie Jumper is fresh off a round win at the INFR and claimed the breakaway roping victory for $1,308 with a 2.5-second run.

Country Way Town Square Pro Rodeo - Newberry, Fla.

Tyler Pruitt earned the win in the saddle bronc riding with a 77-point ride aboard 4L Rodeo's Smoke Show and he also finished second in Palmetto.

Wendy Culberson finished second in the barrel racing and also earned the win in Palmetto, for a very solid weekend performance.

Cooks Rodeo Days - Lubbock, Texas

The largest rodeo of the weekend was held in Texas, unsurprisingly.

Luke Thrash rode Smith Pro Rodeos' Exposed Vegas for 85 points and the bareback riding win.

In the steer wrestling, Chase Crane won Round 1 and tied for fourth in Round 2, en route to winning the Average. Riley Duvall won Round 2 and Logan Kenline earned the Semi-Finals win.

Slade Wood and Jayden Cisneros claimed Round 1 of the team roping. In Round 2, Ketch Kelton and Paul Eaves tied with Marcus Theriot and Chase Graves at 3.9 seconds to split the win. Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili topped the Semi-Finals and Curry Kirchner and Jake Clay came out on top of the Average.

Ross Griffin took the saddle bronc riding win with an 87-point ride aboard Rafter G Rodeo's Lillie Langtry.

In the tie-down roping, Joel Harris earned the Round 1 win, while Sam Lewis came in with the fastest time of the rodeo to win Round 2. No. 1 man in the World, Riley Webb won the Semi-Finals and Dylan Hancock claimed the Average.

With the only sub-17-second run of the rodeo, Carlee Otero earned the barrel racing win at 16.77 seconds.

Tibba Smith won Round 1 of the breakaway roping at 2.2 seconds. In Round 2, Jaci Hammons 2.1-second run took the top spot. In the Average, it was Hammons taking another win.

It was a two-man showdown in the steer roping, with Dalton Walker claiming Round 1 and Semi-Finals. Scott Snedecor topped Round 2 and the Average.

Trent Ferreir earned the top spot in the bull riding, scoring 87 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Hacked Off.

