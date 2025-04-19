Western Fashion Takes Center Stage as Cowgirl Barbie Dresses to Impress at Events
Haley Kiehne has been known as the Cowgirl Barbie in the western and rodeo industry for a long time and she full on embraces it. She’s a cowgirl half of the time and a bleacher babe the other half.
Women who “dress up” to a certain extent are usually written off as not being knowledgeable and/or talented in the industry. Kiehne is here to show you that you can be fashionable and one of the best out there.
“I’m cowgirl through and through. Wearing pink and carrying a designer bag doesn’t make me any less of one,” says Kiehne.
As a fourth generation rancher, on both sides of her family, it would be hard to argue that she doesn’t know what she’s doing with a rope and around cows. She actually took her cowgirl Barbie persona to the next level and made that her own personal brand, -B, and named her personal outfit: Barbie Cattle Company.
Kiehne also competes professionally in the breakaway roping. Then when she isn’t competing, or ranching, you can find her in the bleachers cheering on fiancé Rusty Wright.
Over the last few years western fashion continues to change and women are embracing the “boujee cowgirl”. Incorporating designer couture with a western twist is really what it is starting to turn into. Kiehne specifically loves a Chanel bag and knee high Old Gringo boots to pull together some of her most iconic looks.
As someone who has taken on this role she experiences a lot of couch critics. However, she feels that there’s no need to harass anyone wanting to dress up at rodeos, cuttings, bull ridings, etc. There are so many people who love this way of life whether they are involved personally or not and everyone should dress the way they want to!
She told us: "If you’re a woman wanting to dress up but you don’t think you can because of how this industry is I’m here to tell you that you should be you and always do what makes you happy! If you have the desire to represent who you are through western fashion, do it!"
Kiehne has taken it upon herself to be authentically herself whether she is branding, competing, or cheering on her fiancé. Fashion is to show off your own personality and everyone should feel free to embrace their own looks regardless of how others may feel about it!