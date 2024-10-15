Weston Timberman the 2024 Resistol Rookie Bareback Champion
2x CNFR Bareback Champion, Bareback Champion of the Ponoka Stampede, Pendleton Round-up, and the Inaugural North Dakota Roughrider Cup, Weston TImberman can now add Resistol Rookie Bareback Champion to his list of accomplishments for the 2024 ProRodeo season.
Going into his rookie season Timberman stated “ My main thing going into it was just have that winning mindset and you’re going to be where you are at the end of the day and I just need to enjoy it.”
Developing a winning mindset allowed this young bareback rider to stand out, but that didn’t happen overnight. It was years of hard work, getting on countless horses, and constantly improving his technique. When the wins started reflecting his work ethic, that's when the real confidence came into play.
Going down the road, it can be hard to keep your head up with a good mindset as the days go on and some don't go your way. Timberman's travel partner Sam Peterson and long-time mentors Caleb Bennett and Richie Champion have impacted Weston’s mindset the most.
The roots of bareback riding run deep in the Timberman blood. His Uncle Kelly is a World Champion Bareback Rider.
Weston added to the family legacy, “My dad is the best to ever do it in my eyes, and he cut his career short to raise us.”
In the next sentence, Weston shared how special this will be for not only himself but his dad.
“To make the finals is cool because it’s something that isn’t only my dream but my dad's too.”
After being on the road this summer and getting banged up along the way, this cowboy took a few weeks off to recharge, spend some time with family, and get healthy going into the finals.
He said, “I feel good and I feel rejuvenated."
His time off has come to a close and the work has set back into training hard to prepare for 10 nights of competition in Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
When asked if there was a certain horse he’d like to draw he said, “It’s a crazy even pen every night and I know that no matter the draw I have a chance to win. But of course, I want to draw Virgil.”
Timberman noted, “Growing up I heard all these cool stories about Ponoka, Pendelton, and really every rodeo I went to this summer. It was cool to show up and experience what they’ve all been talking about.”
As the days count down to NFR and the hard work continues Weston Timberman will soon experience everything he’s ever heard about the National Finals Rodeo.