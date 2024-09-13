What About the Ladies? Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping Bubble Watch
For the leading ladies of professional rodeo, WPRA barrel racers and breakaway ropers are in the thick of pursuing a National Finals Rodeo qualification. The Playoffs Series and The Governor's Cup could be of huge impact for cowgirls "on the bubble." These competitors are trying to finish within the top 15 in the World Standings on September 30, the final day of the season.
Following the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup last week, the top four cowgirls in each event have officially punched their ticket to the Governor's Cup. Three rodeos that count towards the Playoffs Standings remain and the top eight in those Standings will also earn their qualifications to the Cup.
Breakaway Roping
The top four in the Cinch Playoffs were Maddy Deerman, Jackie Crawford, TiAda Gray, and Taylor Munsell. As of WPRA standings through September 8, Munsell, Deerman, and Crawford were all three in the top eight of the Playoffs Standings. This means the cowgirls in positions 9-11 would be able to move up and compete in the Governor's Cup.
Two of these ropers, Kendal Pierson and Rylee George, are currently 12th and 14th in the World standings, but the opportunity to compete in the Cup could help them solidify their qualifications.
Bradi Good is 16th in the World by $3,000 and in the 11th position in the Playoffs Standings. Winning one of the sizable checks in the Governor's Cup could certainly help her climb up in the standings.
Barrel Racing
The top four in Puyallup in the barrel racing were Ashley Castleberry, Halyn Lide, Chelsea Moore, and Shelley Morgan. Castleberry sits high in the World Standings at 5th. Lide is 8th, with a $16,000 lead over 15th. Moore is outside the top 15, at 33rd in the World.
Castleberry and Morgan are in the top eight in the Playoff Standings as of today, so Jordon Briggs and Paige Jones would earn their qualifications to the Governor's Cup. This is absolutely crucial in this event, because both cowgirls are positioned quite literally, on the bubble.
Jones is 15th in the World, where positions 12-15 are seperated by less than $10,000. For Briggs, who sits 16th by less than $7,000, a ticket to the Governor's Cup gives her an incredible opportunity to make that move into the top 15.
Andrea Busby currently holds the 13th position in the World, roughly $9,000 ahead of 15th. She will be competing in the Cup, with a great shot to holding onto her position in the standings. Morgan is 14th in the World, so her qualification for the Governor's Cup gives her a huge opportunity to solidify her place in the top 15.
LaTricia Duke and Tayla Moeykens sit 17th and 18th, needing $10,000 - $15,000 to make the leap into 15th, but neither will be competing in the Governor's Cup.
Undoubtedly, all of these teams are deserving of an NFR qualification and we have seen their grit and tenacity pushing them through the last stretch of a long season. We wish them all the best of luck, safe travels, and safe runs as they continue to battle for those coveted top 15 positions.