Rodeo Daily

What Else Happens in Vegas? Barrel Races, Roping, and Rodeos During the NFR

Over the past few years, Las Vegas during the NFR has continued to grow with the addition of open barrel races, youth rodeos, team ropings, and breakaway ropings

Teal Stoll

Taylor Cherry and Blazin Sugar Daddy
Taylor Cherry and Blazin Sugar Daddy / Marika Skinner/4S Photography AZ/@4s_photography_az

Aside from the NFR, there is plenty going on for contestants of all ages in Las Vegas this week. Here is a rundown of some of the barrel races, roping, and rodeos throughout the week. If you have not attended any of these before, be sure to add one to your bucket list.

All In

Barrel Race

With two races, one running December 5-7 and one running December 12-15, contestants can qualify from the two long-go races to qualify for the short-go, called the Showdown Round. Entry packages come complete with a hotel room and stall for your horse, right on the strip, at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. In 2023, the race paid out $1.2 million.

Breakaway

Running with the same idea as the barrel race, one fee covers the whole package for contestants. The 3D roping is held in the evenings of December 8-11, with a $150,000 guaranteed payout.

The Patriot

December 5-14, Horseman's Park and The Plaza will be home to The Patriot. With team roping, tie down roping, goat tying, breakaway, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and pole bending, the event has a jackpot and semi-finals format.

Hooey Junior Patriot

At The Plaza December 2-15, youth competitors can rodeo right on the strip, as well. The finals is held in conjunction with the Las Vegas Stars Finals.

Vegas’ Tuffest World Championship

Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson host the Vegas Tuffest event, giving youth a chance to compete for incredible prizes and payouts in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, tie down roping, team roping, and double mugging. 

YETI Junior World Finals

At the Las Vegas Convention Center, the young competitors can compete for over $1 million in cash and prizes. Formerly known as the Junior NFR, the rodeo has bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie down roping.

Las Vegas Stars

December 5-14, The Plaza also hosts the Las Vegas Stars breakaway and tie down roping. With youth and open age divisions, the event is a Women’s Rodeo World Championships (WRWC) Challenger event and World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) DY (Division Youth) qualifier.

Kimes Ranch Rope for the Crown

Again at the Plaza, the $30,000 added Rope for the Crown breakaway championship will be held December 6-7. This event is also a WRWC event.

Ariat World Series Team Roping Finale

December 6-15, the team ropers will hit the town for one of the richest team ropings of the entire year, held at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

The Masters Tour - Roping at the Rio

Held December 5-14, the truck and trailer team roping, breakaway roping, and tie down roping has over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News