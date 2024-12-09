What Else Happens in Vegas? Barrel Races, Roping, and Rodeos During the NFR
Aside from the NFR, there is plenty going on for contestants of all ages in Las Vegas this week. Here is a rundown of some of the barrel races, roping, and rodeos throughout the week. If you have not attended any of these before, be sure to add one to your bucket list.
All In
Barrel Race
With two races, one running December 5-7 and one running December 12-15, contestants can qualify from the two long-go races to qualify for the short-go, called the Showdown Round. Entry packages come complete with a hotel room and stall for your horse, right on the strip, at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. In 2023, the race paid out $1.2 million.
Breakaway
Running with the same idea as the barrel race, one fee covers the whole package for contestants. The 3D roping is held in the evenings of December 8-11, with a $150,000 guaranteed payout.
The Patriot
December 5-14, Horseman's Park and The Plaza will be home to The Patriot. With team roping, tie down roping, goat tying, breakaway, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and pole bending, the event has a jackpot and semi-finals format.
Hooey Junior Patriot
At The Plaza December 2-15, youth competitors can rodeo right on the strip, as well. The finals is held in conjunction with the Las Vegas Stars Finals.
Vegas’ Tuffest World Championship
Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson host the Vegas Tuffest event, giving youth a chance to compete for incredible prizes and payouts in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, tie down roping, team roping, and double mugging.
YETI Junior World Finals
At the Las Vegas Convention Center, the young competitors can compete for over $1 million in cash and prizes. Formerly known as the Junior NFR, the rodeo has bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie down roping.
Las Vegas Stars
December 5-14, The Plaza also hosts the Las Vegas Stars breakaway and tie down roping. With youth and open age divisions, the event is a Women’s Rodeo World Championships (WRWC) Challenger event and World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) DY (Division Youth) qualifier.
Kimes Ranch Rope for the Crown
Again at the Plaza, the $30,000 added Rope for the Crown breakaway championship will be held December 6-7. This event is also a WRWC event.
Ariat World Series Team Roping Finale
December 6-15, the team ropers will hit the town for one of the richest team ropings of the entire year, held at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
The Masters Tour - Roping at the Rio
Held December 5-14, the truck and trailer team roping, breakaway roping, and tie down roping has over $500,000 in cash and prizes.