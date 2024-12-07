What To Watch For In Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Round Two Action
Every night is the show of a lifetime if you attend the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in person. Round 2 of the 2024 version presented by Coors will be no different.
Country singer Zach Top will open up the ceremonies with his hit song "I Never Lie." The national anthem will be performed by Kinsley Murray.
The first NFR Icon presentation will happen tonight when Speed Williams and Rich Skelton are inducted. The 8-time consecutive World Champions will stand in front of 17,000 plus fans to receive their 14" commemorative bronze statue and have their banners revealed that will hang above the arena for years to come.
Looking to the stock draw for the Friday night performance, bareback rider Cole Franks will try to conquer Andrews Rodeo's Empty Promises.
In what will be an emotional outing, Leighton Berry will nod his head on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Greeley Hat Works Black Kat. This would have to be a little bit of a tear jerker for all involved after the incredible tragedy the Beutler's suffered earlier this year. So, watching one of the remaining NFR caliber horses buck out should receive an ovation no matter the outcome.
The Round 1 winner, Zeke Thurston will climb aboard Calgary Stampede's Erotic Tango to try to make it two in a row. Damian Brennan, the Aussie, will be trying to increase his lead again as it was narrowed down last night. Brennan drew Brookman Rodeo's Apollo, who is certainly capable of earning the points necessary to win the round.
The nine bull riders that covered their bulls in Round 1 will certainly be looking to carry on that streak. Season leader, TJ Grey will be trying to cover his first bull of the NFR to keep his number one position. Grey will face Rafter G Rodeo's Western Hauler's Mezcal. After winning the first go, Trey Kimzey will be paired with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Bruised Kitty.
According to the PRCA these are the existing Round 2 records.
- Bareback Riding - 90.5 points by Trenten Montero on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics Prairie Rose in 2019
- Steer Wrestling - 3.1 seconds Luke Branquinho in 2004
- Team Roping - 3.8 seconds Clint Summers/Jake Long in 2023
- Saddle Bronc Riding - 92 points Cort Scheer on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo's Larry Culpepper in 2018
- Tie-Down Roping - 6.8 seconds Randall Carlisle in 2013
- Barrel Racing - 13.54 Amberleigh Moore in 2017
- Bull Riding - 95 points Mike White on Flying Five Rodeo's Yellow Jacket in 1999 and then tied by Terry Don West on Slash T Rodeo's Snake Eater in 2003
With many records broken last night, be on the lookout for some changes to this list as well.