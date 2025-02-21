What to Watch: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Semi-Finals Preview
With 10 contestants in each event per round, the semi-finals will be Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20. From here, they will be vying for spots in the final round of competition on Saturday night and the $15,000 grand prize in each event.
Bareback Riding
We have our eye on a lot of top cowboys in this event, but one matchup in particular will have everyone's attention on Thursday night. Sage Allen of Blackfoot, Idaho, has been riding a hot streak and San Antonio has been particularly good to the cowboy. According to the PRCA website, he has drawn Bill Fick Top Notch from Pickett Pro Rodeo. The roster is full of National Finals Rodeo qualifiers and World Champions: Richmond Champion, Cole Reiner, Jess Pope, Leighton Berry, and Mason Clements, just to name a few.
Bradlee Miller has been on a hot streak and currently leads the World Standings. He will ride Friday night.
Steer Wrestling
Another star-studded lineup in the steer wrestling. Cash Robb had a phenomenal first NFR in December and he will compete on Thursday night, alongside World Champion J.D. Struxness. Justin Shaffer and Tucker Allen are not just hauling partners - they also share horses and haze for one another. The duo earned their first trips to the NFR in December and will compete together on Thursday night.
Friday night showcases another great group. Will Lummus, Kyle Irwin, and Nick Guy are just a few of the former NFR qualifiers on the list.
Team Roping
The team roping draw looks more like a night at the NFR than any other rodeo. While some are competing as new teams for the 2025 season, those partnerships have been looking great. One young gun stands out, Tyler Tryan of Lipan, Texas. Tryan is just 18-years-old, but has been making some big moves this winter.
National Western Stock Show winner, Trey Yates, will heel for Tyler Worley on Friday night.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Three Wright brothers will compete over the two nights. Ryder, Stetson, and Statler all qualified for the semi-finals. On Thursday, Ryder will be aboard Xena Warrior from Calgary Stampede and that should be a matchup to watch. Another duo to keep an eye on will be Zac Dallas and Yesterdays Delivery, also from Calgary Stampede.
On Friday night, Kolby Wanchuk, Dawson Hay, and Zeke Thurston are just a few of the NFR cowboys coming back to the semi-finals.
Tie Down Roping
With Tuf Cooper, Joel Harris, Marty Yates, and Haven Meged all in one performance, it will be great watching in the tie down roping. Kyle Lucas was hot in his bracket and will be another cowboy to watch. On Friday night, Ty Harris, Shad Mayfield, and Dylan Hancock will all compete.
Barrel Racing
The brackets in the barrel racing were incredibly tough and both performances of the semi-finals are going to be great watching. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, Carlee Otero, and Shelley Morgan have all clocked sub-14 second runs in the first three rounds. Wenda Johnson had a great performance in her bracket, as did Oceane Veilleux. Kassie Mowry and Jarvis kept it clean for all three rounds so far and we know they will be gunning for the finals.
On Friday, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi will compete alongside Megan McLeod-Sprague and Sophie Palmore. Tonozzi was one of few cowgirls to place in all three rounds of a bracket. McLeod-Sprague and Palmore each earned two round wins in their brackets. Abby Phillips and Andrea Busby will add to the incredible lineup.
Bull Riding
Be prepared for some wild rides in both of these rounds. There will be great bulls out and World Champions to ride them. Tyler Bingham has drawn Huckleberry. Wacey Schalla will ride Hippy from Pickett Pro Rodeo. Stetson Wright completes the lineup for Thursday night, be sure to watch for him in the saddle bronc riding, as well.
On Friday night, we will see Hayes Weight, Clayton Sellars, Chase Dougherty, and more.