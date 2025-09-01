Where are the 2025 Barrel Racing Futurity Horses to Watch at Now?

In February, we highlighted some of the early 2025 futurity standouts. Two young horses had already banked over $100,000 in lifetime earnings from November 15-December 31. As the year has progressed, we wanted to check in and see where those early winners are as we head into the final two months of the futurity season.

HP Hotrod

Ashley Schafer and HP Hotrod have consistently dominated throughout the entire season. The stallion owned by Highpoint Performance Horses was pushing $100,000 in earnings after a championship and reserve championship at the Oklahoma City Futurity and Lone Star Futurity.

As we head into the final months of the season, he has amassed over $350,000 in lifetime earnings. “Boomer” has added multiple round wins, futurity championships, and reserve championships to his resume, including running a 16.5 on a standard pattern en route to the Ruby Buckle Central win.

Rain Bo Dash

Rain Bo Dash placed in the BFA Juvenile and won $80,000 for the Oklahoma City Slot Race victory. While his owner Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi’s focus has shifted to rodeos throughout the spring and summer, the Dash Ta Fame gelding has continued to consistently pick up checks in his futurity year.

Red As Hale

Another big winner by the end of 2024, Red As Hale made waves winning the $100,000 Barrel Futurities of America $uper$takes. The Streaking Ta Fame daughter was already a money winner in the pole bending prior to the major victory and has continued to show off throughout the year.

“Miss Hale” has consistently earned checks in the barrel racing in 2025, but has really turned heads in the pole bending. With multiple 19-second runs under her belt, including at least two 19.1-second runs, she and trainer/jockey William Ball have been incredibly fun to watch in the arena.

Dashin On Fire

Molly Otto and “Mesa” had won roughly $25,000 when we last highlighted the duo. The Lone Star Futurity Champions have continued their winning ways since that time. Otto has successfully transferred multiple aged event horses to the rodeos and Mesa is no exception. Just last week, Otto and Mesa earned their second professional rodeo win together.

Designed By The King

Taylor Manning and “Praise” earned the Texas Classic Futurity Championship earlier this year and have just continued to win. With over $115,00 won on the year, the duo are now arena record holders and slot race champions.

Later-Emerging Winners

Several horses made their big moves later in the year, banking huge earnings.

Seis Martinis and DaCota Monk caught fire through the summer, with over $119,000 won. By Tres Seis and out of the great Morning Traffic, it was no surprise when “Marti Jane” found her stride, racking wins like the Ruby Buckle West and setting arena records.

Aside from Boomer, Ashley Schafer has two more top mounts this year. Both sired by The Goodbye Lane, Wayde has earned $100,000 and The Coffee Guy has banked $135,000.

Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money made their first big runs at the Arizona futurities in January and “Showie” quickly caught up to the competition. The duo have since banked $221,000 and are currently the No. 3 ranked money-earning barrel horse of 2025.

Lora Nichols and Blissful Version were on a path similar to Grimes and Showie, focusing first on the Arizona futurities. “Buddy” also quickly caught up in earnings, now the No. 5 money-earning barrel horse of 2025 at $187,000.

More Rodeo On SI