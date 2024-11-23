Which Barrel Horse Earned Top Honors at the 2024 Barrel Futurities of America Sale?
Horse sales are undoubtedly one of the most exciting, albeit unpredictable, things about the equine industry. With each passing year, the barrel horse market shifts and changes. The quality of available horses constantly improves, making quantity less valuable. While a "little bit of everything" used to marketable, it is becoming increasingly difficult to sell certain things to the public. Multiple horses whose sires and dams competed at the National Finals Rodeo are available for purchase each year. Countless more are available from proven-producing and/or performing stock with six-figure earnings.
Typically, after these sales, we see a lot of chatter on social media. "Is the market down?" "Why didn't this horse bring more?" There usually isn't a clearcut answer to all of these questions. Bidding wars can be unpredictable, all it takes is two people with a high budget to choose the same horse. It may not mean another horse isn't just as quality of an individual - but perhaps the color or some other factor didn't appeal to multiple buyers as strongly.
I have seen more than one knowledgeable buyer who frequents these sales state that the horse's radiographs are often a huge factor. The general public may see a beautiful horse in a picture, with a stacked pedigree, but they are unaware of something that buyers saw in the x-rays. And sometimes, let's be honest, there are just horses that don't bring what they're worth. The market is fickle. It doesn't mean a horse is not great, because they don't crack a certain number when the gavel drops.
As usual, Facebook is abuzz with some of this chatter following the Barrel Futurities of America Sale at the Lazy E in Guthrie, OK, on Friday night. I wanted to highlight some of the top sellers. These results are unofficial and I do not know if any of the below were re-purchased. I have excluded JL Reddy To Charm from my list, as I believe he was a re-purchase.
Hip 65 was one that I was watching in particular - JL Sirocco. The 2007 sorrel stallion by Dash Ta Fame and out of Solara by Band Of Azure has been the gem of Jill Lane's breeding program. With earnings on the racetrack and in the barrel pen, Sirocco has produced offspring with over $2.2 million in earnings. This is the only horse that I can confirm the buyer - Lisa Miladinovich of Broken Bow, NE. Miladinovich posted the following on Facebook Saturday morning:
Hip 118 was a 2022 bay gelding by Tres Seis and out of BP Mariahs Heroine by Valiant Hero. Consigned by Royal Vista Ranches, Agent for Xcel Farm & Larry Morehead, the colt had earnings on the racetrack and a speed index of 95. He brought a final bid of $78,000.
Hip 74 was an in-utero foal by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle, a full subling to Adios Pantalones. With Tricia Aldridge, "Adios" has broken multiple records in 2024, and cracking the $500,000 mark in lifetime earnings just this week. French Bar Belle is the dam of Dashing French Belle, Cabernet Cowboy, Mended Heart, and several other exceptional barrel horses. Offered by breeder, Leslie Bailey Martin, the in-utero brought $77,000.
Hip 77 was BP Mariahs Heroine, consigned by Royal Vista Ranches, agent for Xcel Farm and Larry Morehead. By Valiant Hero and out of BP Southern Mariah, the 2012 bay mare has a speed index of 94. She sold bred to Tres Seis for a 2025 foal. With 3 race wins, 2 seconds, and 2 thirds, the mare has a produce record on the track and brought $77,000.
Hip 18 was a 2022 sorrel colt by Corona Cartel and out of Red Vanila, consigned by Triple U Quarter Horses. Red Vanila is a full sister to Dash Ta Vanila, dam of Rosas Cantina CC. Corona Last Call has been in training with Pete Oen and walked out of the ring at a top bid of $66,000.
Hip 139 was a 2022 palomino colt by Aint Seen Nothin Yet out of Mss Kari Okey by Okey Dokey Dale. Brining a final bid of $63,000, the stallion prospect has been in training with Lydia Butler and is enrolled in all major incentives. Aint I Barbies Dream was consigned by Wild M Performance Horses, agent for Ashley McGinnis.
Hip 62 was a 2023 bay colt by The Goodbye Lane and out of Cashmerre by First Down Dash. Rhum Runner, consigned by Red River Equine, agent for Centaurlea Farms, earned a final bid of $52,000. The colt was enrolled in several major incentives, inluding both Pink and Ruby Buckle.
Hip 42, a 2023 brown colt by Tres Seis and out of Halley Bae by Dash Ta Fame, rang up to $50,000. Norbit was consigned by Brian Anderson, agent for Copper Springs Ranch, current on Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle, and eligible for several other major incentives. His dam had nearly $30,000 in earnings and her colts have won roughly $120,000 in the barrel pen already.
Hip 51, Keeps Comin Up Rosas by Valiant Hero and out of Jess An Xpression, was sold bred to Flying Cowboy 123. With over 6 months of barrel training and eligible for 5-year-old futurities, the 2020 brown mare was sold performance sound. She brought a final bid of $50,000.