Which Professional Barrel Racer Called on a New Mount in Muddy Mandan?

All eyes were on Mandan, N.D., for the Rough Rider Cup over the recent weekend. For a multitude of reasons, social media was abuzz and the event was heavily analyzed. Before we jump into the last weekend of the rodeo season, we wanted to highlight a new team that boldly took on the mud.

Heading into the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), we will be keeping close tabs on the horses that the incredible ladies of the WPRA are adding to their strings for the biggest 10 days of rodeo.

For Andrea Busby, one of those exciting additions has already been made. She came through the alley in Mandan with grit and speed when many had opted to take their horses through the pattern at a more controlled pace. Her choice of horsepower for the difficult ground conditions?

Awesome Arlo.

2021 NFR Average Champion and WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer, Jordon Briggs, spent the majority of her life focused on training aged event horses. Briggs also has a special knack for transitioning those young horses to the unique circumstances found in the professional rodeo scene.

Awesome Arlo "Arlo" is a six-year-old gelding by Blazin Jetolena and out of Ta Wonder by Dash Ta Fame. A product of Briggs' program, Arlo found steady success throughout his futurity year and racked up wins at many of the biggest events in the country.

In 2025, Arlo stepped into a bigger role in Briggs' rodeo string. Over the Fourth of July, he and Briggs earned over $10,000 and placed at four of six rodeos during his first Cowboy Christmas. With over $199,000 in lifetime earnings per QData (not fully updated for 2025), Arlo has quickly proven that he would be an asset in any trailer.

As for joining the Busby string of elite barrel horses, the fit only makes sense. Busby Quarter Horses owned the late, great Blazin Jetolena. Andrea has jockeyed several home-raised "Jet" offspring to major wins and Arlo is an outstanding young addition to her team.

The 2024 NFR Average Champion, Busby no doubt has her mind set on what she can accomplish this year inside the Thomas and Mack. A challenging setup, the tiny, yellow arena can prove grueling over the 10 days of NFR competition.

With a solid competitor like Arlo in her herd, alongside her seasoned team of rodeo veterans, Busby could be eyeing that gold buckle to be awarded in just a few short months.

More Rodeo On SI