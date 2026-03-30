Who Could Come From Behind In The Race to the Bareback World Title?

Two of rodeo's best athletes share two things in common- they have both qualified for the National Finals Rodeo every year since their debuts, and they go head-to-head all season in the bareback riding arena.

Wacey Schalla and Rocker Steiner are neck and neck in the world standings, but there are a few cowboys working their way into the running.

2026 Rodeo Wins

The two bareback riders sit barely more than $2,000 apart, Schalla leading the way with $97,833 in the No. 1 spot. Steiner isn’t far behind, holding his own with $95,090 in No. 2.

This small margin leaves little room for error between either cowboy as the season picks up and the summer offers the biggest payouts they’ve seen so far. Not to mention, those behind them in the standings who could sneak up on them.

Bradlee Miller knows what it takes to hang with the best of the best. His two NFR qualifications have left him hungry for more, and this season he is coming out strong with $90,504. He earned first at Rodeo Austin with an 89-point ride, proving he can hold his own against the cowboys in the top spots.

Last year, the bareback world title went home to Steiner, leaving Schalla in the fifth place spot. After being at the top of his game all season long, falling short for Schalla was a huge blow, but it leaves him wanting more in the season to come.

2025 may have been Sam Peterson's rookie year, but it ended with him as the reserve world champion. This season is starting slower for Peterson as he sits in No. 16 with only $31,173, but if there is one thing he knows how to do, it's ride his way into the NFR.

Schalla seems to be stepping back from bull riding and finding his footing in bareback. Already this season he took home a major win at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, a performance that earned him nearly $20,000. Steiner on the other hand, pocketed a $65,000 check at RODEOHOUSTON, which propelled him into that second place spot.

Who Could Come From Behind?

Schalla may be two years younger than Steiner, but he is holding his own against the world champion. As of right now (March 2026) Steiner’s average score is just one point higher than Schalla’s at 86.5, (compared to Schalla’s 85.5), meaning the two are nearly identical in the way they ride, and the way they want to win.

Now barreling ahead into the summer, these two will have to remain on point in order to stay at the top. Miller is working his way up in the ranks from the No. 3 spot and will be looking to gain his first world title against these two game-changing cowboys.

Currently holding down the No. 6 spot in the standings is Kansas cowboy, Jess Pope. Never underestimate the Pope. He may not have gathered the huge wins this winter, but he is always a force in the summer and there is plenty of money to be won. The six-time NFR qualifier would love to add another World title to his resume.

Then there’s Keenan Hayes. The Colorado-based cowboy took the 2025 season off for injury, and he is making his way back. He is ranked No. 15 in the world currently, but his rookie season in his career should have taught us to keep an eye on him.

Schalla and Steiner have continued to raise the bar this season. Schalla has already seen a score of 91 points on the back of Disco Party from Calgary Stampede at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, the ride won him the title. Similarly, Steiner won RODEOHOUSTON on the back of the same horse, scoring 90.5 points, his best ride of the season.

With less than six months to go in the 2026 regular season, these cowboys are sure to see the Thomas & Mack arena come December, but only time will tell which one has what it takes to take home the title.