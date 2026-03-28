Calgary Stampede's Disco Party Carries Cowboys to Three Major Wins

The Texas Swing has been full of big wins for many of the talented athletes of the PRCA and WPRA. But so far, the biggest winner is a four-legged athlete from Calgary Stampede.

All the bareback riders know the big bay horse with a bald face. The electric Disco Party from Calgary Stampede matched up with Wacey Schalla in the finals at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Rocker Steiner in the finals at RODEOHOUSTON and Tilden Hooper at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. All three cowboys walked away champions.

"Disco Party is definitely one of the best bareback horses going up and down the road right now," Schalla said.

Disco Party's resume is nothing short of outstanding. With an average stock score of 45.00 points, the Canadian bucker is a dream come true for bareback riders tough enough to stay aboard. Disco Party's last four outs have all been 90-point rides or higher.

10x NFR qualifier, Tilden Hooper, matched up with Disco Party at the finals in Fort Worth. The pair marked a 92-point ride, the biggest of Hooper's season so far.

At the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, there is a "draft" for the finals where riders select the roughstock animal they want to match up with. Schalla had the first pick, and said he didn't hesitate on choosing his partner.

"Whoever had the first pick was picking Disco Party, and I was lucky enough to be in that position." Wacey Schalla

Tilden Hooper on Disco Party at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

Even in Schalla's short career, he and Disco Party already have a solid history developing between them. Before his 91-point ride to win San Antonio, the pair matched up in Puyallup, Wash. They were 90 points, which helped Schalla place second in the average and split second place in the finals. Schalla also won the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore., aboard Disco Party with an 89.5-point ride in Round 2 to seal his average win.

Steiner also has a history with the bay bucker. At the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Steiner drew Disco Party in Round 10. To seal his first ever World Championship, Steiner went 90.5 in Round 10 for second in the round and his first gold buckle.

There is sure to be more massive rides in store for Disco Party and the other talented four-legged athletes from Calgary Stampede as the PRCA regular season gets rolling.