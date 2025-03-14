Who is Moving on to the Semi Finals from RODEOHOUSTON Super Series III?
We are officially over the halfway mark at RODEOHOUSTON, where cowboys and cowgirls are battling it out in the Super Series rounds. To earn a seat in the semi-finals, competitors must finish as one of the top four money earners of their event in each Super Series. The third set of competition has ended and we have all the details on Super Series III, right here.
Bareback Riding
It was an incredibly tough Super Series of bareback riding. With Dean Thompson on top in two of the three rounds, he finished as the highest money earner of the set. Winning Round 1 with a huge 88.5 point ride aboard Calgary Stampede's Cinchy Whitney, he also tied with Cooper Cooke in Round 2. In Round 3, Bradlee Miller took a much needed win aboard Calgary Stampede's Big Timin Houston, also moving on to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Dean Thompson, 88.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Cinchy Whitney, $3,000; 2. Cooper Cooke, 86, $2,000; 3. Donny Proffit, 84, $1,000; 4. Tim O'Connell, 83, $750; 5. Bradlee Miller, 82, $500; 6. Jacob Lees, 78, $250.
Second round: 1. (tie) Cooper Cooke, on Calgary Stampede's Zastron Acres, and Dean Thompson, on Calgary Stampede's Forgetfully Nelly, 85 points, $2,500 each; 3. Bradlee Miller, 82.5, $1,000; 4. Jacob Lees, 82, $750; 5. Chad Rutherford, 81.5, $500; 6. Donny Proffit, 80, $250
Third round: 1. Bradlee Miller, 85 points on Calgary Stampede's Big Timin Houston, $3,000; 2. Chad Rutherford, 83.5, $2,000; 3. Dean Thompson, 81.5, $1,000; 4. Jacob Lees, 81, $750; 5. Tim O'Connell, 78.5, $500; 6. (tie) Colton Clemens and Cooper Cooke, 77, $125 each
Qualifiers: 1. Dean Thompson, $6,500; 2. Cooper Cooke, $4,625; 3. Bradlee Miller, $4,500; 4. Chad Rutherford, $2,500
Steer Wrestling
In a star-studded lineup of steer wrestlers, Cash Robb came out victorious. Finishing on top of two rounds, we moves on to the semi-finals in the top spot. He split the Round 1 win with Stetson Jorgenson, who will also compete in the semi-finals. In Round 2, he got the win to himself. Holden Myers is having a strong start to his 2025 season, finishing as the second highest money earner in Super Series III, after winning Round 3. He is the only cowboy moving on from this group that has not qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.
First round: 1. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Cash Robb, 5.2 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 5.4, $1,000; 4. Ty Erickson, 6.1, $750; 5. Holden Myers, 6.9, $500; 6. Ty Bauerle, 8.6, $250
Second round: 1. Cash Robb, 4.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Ty Bauerle, 4.9, $2,000; 3. Ty Erickson, 5.4, $1,000; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.7, $750; 5. Holden Myers, 5.8, $500; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 5.9, $250
Third round: 1. Holden Myers, 4.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Ty Erickson, Brandon Harrison and Rowdy Parrott, 5.1, $1,250 each; 5. Tyler Mann, 5.6, $500; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 7.2, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Cash Robb, $5,500; 2. Holden Myers, $4,000; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, $3,500; 4. Ty Erickson, $3,000.
Team Roping
As we saw in 2024, it is hard to get around Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord when they are on a roll. The duo won two of three rounds, moving on in the top spot. Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin earned the Round 2 win, also moving on to the semi-finals. World Champions Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp placed in all three rounds, earning their spot in the next semis.
First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 5.1 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.9, $2,000; 3. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 6.6, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 10.1, $750; 5. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 12.0, $500; 6. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 12.2, $250
Second round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.7 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 5.9, $2,000; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 7.0, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 10.8, $750; 5. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 11.2, $500; 6. Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, 15.0, $250
Third round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 5.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 5.8, $2,000; 3. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 6.3, $1,000; 4. Devon Johnson/Cody Lansing, 6.4, $750; 5. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 9.5, $500; 6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 10.2, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, $7,000 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, $5,250; 3. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, $4,500; 4. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, $2,500
Saddle Bronc Riding
Oh, Canada! In Super Series III, the Canadian cowboys of the saddle bronc riding were unstoppable. Aboard Calgary Stampede broncs, Logan Hay, Kolby Wanchuk, and Ben Andersen all took round wins and secured their spots in the semi-finals. In Round 3, Andersen rode Xena Warrior for an incredible 89-point ride, the highest marked ride of RODEOHOUSTON, so far.
First round: 1. Logan Hay, 85.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Yuppie Bubbles, $3,000; 2. Chase Brooks, 85, $2,000; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 83.5, $1,000; 4. Q Taylor, 83, $750; 5. Ben Andersen, 82.5, $500; 6. Tanner Butner, 82, $250
Second round:1. Kolby Wanchuk, 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Y u R Frisky, $3,000; 2. Ben Andersen, 85.5, $2,000; 3. Isaac Diaz, 81, $1,000; 4. Tanner Butner, 79.5, $750; 5. Logan Hay, 78.5, $500; 6. Q Taylor, 75.5, $250
Third round: 1. Ben Andersen, 89 points on Calgary Stampede's Xena Warrior, $3,000; 2. Sage Newman, 86.5, $2,000; 3. Tanner Butner, 85.5, $1,000; 4. Q Taylor, 82, $750; 5. Isaac Diaz, 77, $500; 6. Chase Brooks, 76.5, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Ben Andersen, $5,500; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, $4,000; 3. Logan Hay, $3,500; 4. Chase Brooks, $2,250
Tie Down Roping
Cory Solomon has claimed 2025 as his year and a round win and semi-finals qualification at Houston will be a huge boost to his season. Riley Webb is a World Champion for many reasons, as shown out in Super Series III. Taking the round wins in two of three rounds, he finished in the top spot of the set and will compete again in the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Cory Solomon, 9.3 seconds, $3,000; 2. Marcos Costa, 10.1, $2,000; 3. Garrett Elmore, 10.6, $1,000; 4. Bryce Derrer, 11.4, $750; 5. John Douch, 11.6, $500; 6. Tom Crouse, 12.8, $250
Second round:1. Riley Mason Webb, 8.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. John Douch, 8.9, $2,000; 3. Tom Crouse, 9.5, $1,000; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.8, $750; 5. Garrett Elmore, 10.3, $500; 6. Bryce Derrer, 10.8, $250
Third round: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 8.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. John Douch, 9.7, $2,000; 3. Garrett Elmore, 10.8, $1,000; 4. Cory Solomon, 14.2, $750; 5. Tom Crouse, 18.4, $500; 6. Bryce Derrer, 20.5, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Riley Mason Webb, $6,000; 2. John Douch, $4,500; 3. Cory Solomon, $3,750; 4. Marcos Costa, $2,750
Barrel Racing
Abby Phillips and Big P took the win in Round 1, as well as checks in the next two rounds, to move on to the semi-finals. Emily Beisel rode Chewy to a first and second place finishing in the rounds, securing the top spot in the set. Kassie Mowry and Jarvis found their stride in Round 3, taking the win and moving on to the semi-finals. Jordon Briggs has won RODEOHOUSTON before, so we cannot count her and Rollo out in the semis.
First round:1. Abby Phillips, 14.71 seconds, $3,000; 2. Kassie Mowry, 14.78, $2,000; 3. LaTricia Duke, 14.83, $1,000; 4. Jordon Briggs, 14.94, $750; 5. Emily Beisel, 15.11, $500; 6. Chloe Gray, 15.18, $250
Second round:1. Emily Beisel, 14.58 seconds, $3,000; 2. Chloe Gray, 14.68, $2,000; 3. Jordon Briggs, 14.80, $1,000; 4. LaTricia Duke, 14.84, $750; 5. Abby Phillips, 14.89, $500; 6. Tiany Schuster, 14.94, $250
Third round: 1. Kassie Mowry, 14.69 seconds, $3,000; 2. Emily Beisel, 14.76, $2,000; 3. Tiany Schuster, 14.89, $1,000; 4. Jordon Briggs, 14.93, $750; 5. LaTricia Duke, 14.99, $500; 6. Abby Phillips, 15.09, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Emily Beisel, $5,500; 2. Kassie Mowry, $5,000; 3. Abby Phillips, $3,750; 4. Jordon Briggs, $2,500
Bull Riding
Speaking of unbeatable, Trevor Reiste went three for three, winning all of the rounds in Super Series III. Finishing with $9,000 in Super Series earnings, he is unofficially the highest money earner of RODEHOUSTON, so far.
First round: 1. Trevor Reiste, 86.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Speed Test, $3,000; 2. Trey Benton III, 75, $2,000; 3. Jace Trosclair, 68, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Trevor Reiste, 86.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Buckskin Billy, $3,000; 2. Maverick Potter, 83.5, $2,000; no other qualified rides
Third round: 1. Trevor Reiste, 87 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Mr Gardner, $3,000; 2. Clayton Sellars, 83, $2,000; no other qualified rides
Qualifiers: 1. Trevor Reiste, $9,000; 2. Maverick Potter, $2,000; 3. Clayton Sellars, $2,000; 4. Trey Benton III, $2,000