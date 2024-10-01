Rodeo Daily

Who Qualified for the Canadian National Finals Rodeo?

As we are just days away from the first performance of the 2024 Canadian Finals, let’s look at the top 12 money earners in each event that have qualified to compete in Rogers Place this week. 

Bareback Riding

Dallas Hay
Ethan Mazurenko 
Jacob Stemo  
Brett Williams 
Spur Lacasse 
Blake Link
Kody Lamb 
Ty Typotat
Strawbs Jones
Dantan Bertsch
Orin Larsen 
Clint Laye

2x NFR Qualifier and 2x Canadian Finals Bareback Champion, Clint Layne is back looking to take home the championship buckle for the second year in a row but with only $400 separating him and the 2019 Canadian Bareback Champion Orin Larsen, there’s no telling who will be on top come Saturday night.

Steer Wrestling

Harley Cole 
Curtis Cassidy 
Matt Richardson
Morgan Grant 
Jonny Webb
Stephen Culling 
Brendan Laye 
Dalton Massey
Cody Cassidy 
Ryan Shuckburgh 
Scott Guenthner

Leading the pack with $39,241 Ryan Shuckburgh is the Steer Wrestler everyone will be chasing down. Only about $800 behind him is the guy who has gone home with the champion buckle the last two years, Scott Guenthner. 

Tie-Down Roping

Landon Beardsworth 
Jason Smith
Riley Warren
JT Adamson 
Beau Cooper
Bo Pickett
Riley Wakefield 
Stran Dunham
Shane Smith 
Kyle Lucas 
Shane Hanchey 
Haven Meged
Logan Bird 

The talent in the tie-down roping will make for an exciting week in Edmonton. Logan Bird from Nanton, Alberta, is leading the pack by about $9,000. However with World Champion Haven Meged, 4x Canadian Tie-Down Roping Champion, and Kyle Lucas looking to follow in his dad's footsteps and claim his first Canadian Title, they’ll all be out to win and take home that buckle. 

Saddle Bronc Riding 

Sawyer Eirikson 
Kole Ashbacher
Wyatt Casper
Logan Hay 
Ben Andersen
Tyrel Roberts 
Nicholas Patterson 
Layton Green
Zachary Dallas 
Lucas Macza 
Zeke Thurston

Canada isn’t short of extremely talented saddle bronc riders and they’ll be showcased in Rogers Place. 9x NFR qualifier, 4-time World Champion, and 4x Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion Zeke Thurston is back and ready to keep his streak going. 

Team Roping

 Heading

Levi Schmidt 
Graham Dawson
Brady Tryan 
Roland McFadden
Kolton Schmidt
Levi Simpson 
Trey Gallais 
Dustin Bird 
Grady Quam
Tee Mcleod 
Kavis Drake 
Kash Bonnett

Team Roping 

Heeler

Braden Brost
Dillion Graham 
Calgary Smith 
Tyrel Flewelling 
Landen Glenn
Logan Cullen 
Jeremy Buhler 
Tyce Mcloed 
Brady Chappel
Sid Sporer
Denim Ross 
Logan Spay 

Kash Bonnett, a 23-year-old header from Ponoka should be a young cowboy that everyone has their eye on. Qualifying the last four years Bonnet has the number position looking to take home his first buckle that says Canadian Champion on it. 

Logan Spady, 26, teamed up with Kash Bonnet will be a duo that everyone should be excited to watch. Consistency is something this team has and that could be the key to punching their ticket as Canadian Champions. 

Breakaway Roping

Jenna Dallyn 
Shaya Biever 
Caitlyn Dahm 
Jessi Everett
Brooke Pomeranz 
Macy Auclair
Mikenna Schauer 
Kylie Whiteside 
Bradie Whiteside 
Lakota Bird 
Bobbi Henderson 
Lawrie Saunders

Lawrie Saunders is the leading lady in Canada. Not only is she a decorated breakaway roper, winner of the 2021 Calgary Stampede but she also played basketball in university. An athlete through and through. 

Barrel Racing 

Bradi Whiteside 
Jackie Ganter
Lisa Groves
Karli Cowie
Pamela Anderson 
Vanessa Leggett
Rene Leclercq
Tiany Schuster
Taylor Manning
Jayden Wilson 
Brooke Wills 
Lynette Broadoway 

How many ladies can say they’ve gotten to run the barrel pattern on an ice rink? All the ladies above will be able to when they leave the Canadian Finals. Lynette Broadoway winning her first Canadian Title last year is back and ready to see if she can do it two years in a row. 

Bull Riding 

Lonnie Phillips 
Kyle Brown 
Ashton Sahli 
Beau Gardner 
Garret Green
Edgar Durazo
Coy Robbins
Dakota Buttar
Jordan Hansen
Jared Parsonage 
Grady Young 
Jacob Gardner

28-year-old cowboy, Jacob Gardner is out for his first Canadian Title but he’ll be against 2x Canadian Bull Riding Champions Jared Parsonage and Edgar Durazo. They’ll all be competing on outstanding bulls, hoping to earn money and take a Canadian Champion buckle home.

