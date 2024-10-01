Who Qualified for the Canadian National Finals Rodeo?
As we are just days away from the first performance of the 2024 Canadian Finals, let’s look at the top 12 money earners in each event that have qualified to compete in Rogers Place this week.
Bareback Riding
Dallas Hay
Ethan Mazurenko
Jacob Stemo
Brett Williams
Spur Lacasse
Blake Link
Kody Lamb
Ty Typotat
Strawbs Jones
Dantan Bertsch
Orin Larsen
Clint Laye
2x NFR Qualifier and 2x Canadian Finals Bareback Champion, Clint Layne is back looking to take home the championship buckle for the second year in a row but with only $400 separating him and the 2019 Canadian Bareback Champion Orin Larsen, there’s no telling who will be on top come Saturday night.
Steer Wrestling
Harley Cole
Curtis Cassidy
Matt Richardson
Morgan Grant
Jonny Webb
Stephen Culling
Brendan Laye
Dalton Massey
Cody Cassidy
Ryan Shuckburgh
Scott Guenthner
Leading the pack with $39,241 Ryan Shuckburgh is the Steer Wrestler everyone will be chasing down. Only about $800 behind him is the guy who has gone home with the champion buckle the last two years, Scott Guenthner.
Tie-Down Roping
Landon Beardsworth
Jason Smith
Riley Warren
JT Adamson
Beau Cooper
Bo Pickett
Riley Wakefield
Stran Dunham
Shane Smith
Kyle Lucas
Shane Hanchey
Haven Meged
Logan Bird
The talent in the tie-down roping will make for an exciting week in Edmonton. Logan Bird from Nanton, Alberta, is leading the pack by about $9,000. However with World Champion Haven Meged, 4x Canadian Tie-Down Roping Champion, and Kyle Lucas looking to follow in his dad's footsteps and claim his first Canadian Title, they’ll all be out to win and take home that buckle.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Sawyer Eirikson
Kole Ashbacher
Wyatt Casper
Logan Hay
Ben Andersen
Tyrel Roberts
Nicholas Patterson
Layton Green
Zachary Dallas
Lucas Macza
Zeke Thurston
Canada isn’t short of extremely talented saddle bronc riders and they’ll be showcased in Rogers Place. 9x NFR qualifier, 4-time World Champion, and 4x Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion Zeke Thurston is back and ready to keep his streak going.
Team Roping
Heading
Levi Schmidt
Graham Dawson
Brady Tryan
Roland McFadden
Kolton Schmidt
Levi Simpson
Trey Gallais
Dustin Bird
Grady Quam
Tee Mcleod
Kavis Drake
Kash Bonnett
Team Roping
Heeler
Braden Brost
Dillion Graham
Calgary Smith
Tyrel Flewelling
Landen Glenn
Logan Cullen
Jeremy Buhler
Tyce Mcloed
Brady Chappel
Sid Sporer
Denim Ross
Logan Spay
Kash Bonnett, a 23-year-old header from Ponoka should be a young cowboy that everyone has their eye on. Qualifying the last four years Bonnet has the number position looking to take home his first buckle that says Canadian Champion on it.
Logan Spady, 26, teamed up with Kash Bonnet will be a duo that everyone should be excited to watch. Consistency is something this team has and that could be the key to punching their ticket as Canadian Champions.
Breakaway Roping
Jenna Dallyn
Shaya Biever
Caitlyn Dahm
Jessi Everett
Brooke Pomeranz
Macy Auclair
Mikenna Schauer
Kylie Whiteside
Bradie Whiteside
Lakota Bird
Bobbi Henderson
Lawrie Saunders
Lawrie Saunders is the leading lady in Canada. Not only is she a decorated breakaway roper, winner of the 2021 Calgary Stampede but she also played basketball in university. An athlete through and through.
Barrel Racing
Bradi Whiteside
Jackie Ganter
Lisa Groves
Karli Cowie
Pamela Anderson
Vanessa Leggett
Rene Leclercq
Tiany Schuster
Taylor Manning
Jayden Wilson
Brooke Wills
Lynette Broadoway
How many ladies can say they’ve gotten to run the barrel pattern on an ice rink? All the ladies above will be able to when they leave the Canadian Finals. Lynette Broadoway winning her first Canadian Title last year is back and ready to see if she can do it two years in a row.
Lonnie Phillips
Kyle Brown
Ashton Sahli
Beau Gardner
Garret Green
Edgar Durazo
Coy Robbins
Dakota Buttar
Jordan Hansen
Jared Parsonage
Grady Young
Jacob Gardner
28-year-old cowboy, Jacob Gardner is out for his first Canadian Title but he’ll be against 2x Canadian Bull Riding Champions Jared Parsonage and Edgar Durazo. They’ll all be competing on outstanding bulls, hoping to earn money and take a Canadian Champion buckle home.