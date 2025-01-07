Who Showed Out at Exciting NWSS Denver Barrel Racing Qualifier in Denver?
January in Denver, Colo. brings the cold and the cowgirls to town for the 119th National Western Stock Show PRCA rodeo barrel racing qualifier. Over 150 ladies traveled to the Mile High city January 3 and 4 for their shot to qualify for the "Big" show across the street in the Denver Coliseum January 16 - 26.
Forty barrels racers will earn a spot into the notorious rodeo held every winter in Denver. Like the men's timed event qualifiers, there are three opportunities for the ladies to qualify; top ten in Round No. 1, top ten in Round No. 2, and the remaining 20 from the average. If a contestant was placed in both a round and the average, they will advance through the round wins allowing the average to take another position.
Though Colorado has had great weather and conditions throughout the season so far, with NWSS it seems the cold always comes. January 3, during the first round, the day's high was 42 degrees. That did not hold up the girls from making their way to town.
Round No. 1, Makala Pierce landed atop the leaderboard with her 16.49 second run pocketing $2,806. Pierce, daughter of multiple time WNFR qualifier Carlee Otero, was aboard her horse 'Ghost' for the winning run. Ghost, aka Streak N Fire, was originally Otero's horse, but when her daughter needed a backup horse for her Rookie year in 2024, Otero sent him to Makala. He was a bit of a challenge to figure out, but once things "clicked" Makala and Ghost have not looked back.
Pierce said, "Today he was great and I could not have asked for him to do any better and go work any harder. I'm extremely blessed with him and thankful my mom gave me the opportunity to own him!"
Veteran barrel racer Ivy Hurst was second in the first round with 16.53, followed by Tricia Aldridge on the famous Adios Pantalones. The top 10 Round No. 1 cut off was 16.70 seconds.
Round 1 Results
1. Makala Pierce 16.49 $2,806
2. Ivy Hurst 16.53 $2,405
3. Tricia Aldridge 16.57 $2,004
4. Lindsey McCuiston 16.60 $1,737
5. Krystal Dillman 16.62 $1,336
6. Billie Harmon 16.64 $1,069
7. Raelin Jurgens 16.65 $802
8. Chole Woods 16.66 $534
9. McKenna Coronado $334
9. Kaylin Doak 16.70 $334
Going into the second round on January 4, Colorado weather proved to be a bit more challenging. Though the high was still 41 degrees, foggy and moist air brought icy conditions and made some contestants choose to head home before the storm got any worse opting to turn their second round out and get a start on their journey home. However, over 130 remained to try and earn their spot at the over $70k added rodeo in late January.
The infamous Kelly Yates, a Pueblo, Colo. cowgirl, aboard her grey mare "Fiestanozashezfamous" aka Gucci with a smoking 16.38 second run topped the leaderboard and ultimately split the win with Anita Ellis and Sophie Palmore. The top 10 second round cut off was 16.59 seconds.
Round 2 Results
1. Kelly Yates 16.38 $2,405
1. Anita Ellis 16.38 $2,405
1. Sophie Palmore 16.38 $2,405
4. Krystal Dillman 16.44 $1,737
5. Jentri Haivala 16.50 $1,336
6. Cassidy Deen 16.54 $935
6. Jana Bean 16.54 $935
8. Shali Lord 16.55 $534
9. Loralee Ward 16.58 $401
10. Ashley Day 16.59 $267
The top seven ladies in the average qualified through placing in either Round No. 1 or Round No. 2 proving how consistency won at the NWSS qualifier this year. Kyrstal Dillman won the average with 33.06 on two runs adding to the check she is taking to the bank.
Even though a Round No. 2 win solidified Yates' qualification, her second place in the aggregate with 33.13 on two runs added more cash to her pocket making it a lucrative stop for the former WNFR qualifier. Only four tenths split the top ten ladies in the average.
Average Results
1. Krystal Dilman 33.06/2
2. Kelly Yates 33.130/2
3. Billie Harmon 33.25/2
4. Cassidy Deen 33.31/2
5. Sophie Palmore 33.34/2
6. McKenna Coronado 33.36/2
7. Shali Lord 33.37/2
8. Kim Squires 33.45/2
8. Jennifer Sharp 33.45/2
10. Makala Pierce 33.46/2
The field of eighty barrel racers is now set for the NWSS Rodeo later this month. The contestants will compete in a bracket system trying to earn their spot at the finals January 26, 2025.