Who Topped the Board at the Texas Circuit Finals in Round 2?

The action has been hot in Waco, Texas, at the Texas Circuit Finals. Many of the best in the business are competing this week, with some fresh off a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification. For those who fell short in 2025, the Circuit Finals could be their chance to kickstart the next season.

Bareback Riding

Jacob Lees may have narrowly missed a 2025 NFR qualification, but he is getting a headstart on his 2026 season at the Texas Circuit Finals. Placing fourth in Round 1, he came back to win Round 2 and holds the lead in the average.

Steer Wrestling

Shayde Etherton claimed his first round win of the finals, with a 3.4-second run. He also moved to the lead in the average race, with a time of 8.2 seconds on two head. This could be a huge win for Etherton if he continues to hold on throughout the week.

Team Roping

Clay Tryan and Cutter Pake Thomison split the Round 2 win with J.C. Yeahquo and Ross Ashford at 3.7 seconds. Joshua Torres and Jake South hold the average lead currently, with a time of 9.3 seconds on two head.

Saddle Bronc Riding

No stranger to the winner's circle, Jacobs Crawley tied for the win in Round 2. He split the win with Gus Gaillard, who almost earned his first trip to the NFR in 2025, finishing No. 21 in the World. Gaillard now has the lead in the average race.

Tie-Down Roping

Kyan Wilhite has been consistent so far, earning the Round 2 win at 8.7 seconds. He also finished fourth in Round 1 and currently holds the lead in the average.

Barrel Racing

Gracen Harman made the fastest run of the week so far at 15.68 seconds to take the win in the barrel racing. Tricia Aldridge won Round 1 and placed fourth in Round 2, currently holding the lead in the average.

Breakaway Roping

Another sub-two-second run claimed the Round 2 win. Britta Strain finished with a 1.8-second run to take the victory. Martha Angelone may have finished heartbreakingly close to an NFR qualification, but it seems to have lit a fire under her. With two 2.2-second runs so far this week, she has finished second both times and leads the average race.

Bull Riding

Ramon Fiorini earned his first round win of the finals, claiming Round 2. Bryce Jensen is two-for-two on round checks, finishing second in Round 2. He holds the lead the average, as the only cowboy to ride both bulls so far.

