Who's Unofficially Headed to the 2025 NFR in the Steer Wrestling?

Although we will have to wait for the standings to be audited by PRCA, the season has ended and unofficially, these are the cowboys headed to Las Vegas.

Will Lummus has over $1.6 million in career earnings to go with his eight consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. The 2021 NFR Average Champion currently holds the No. 1 spot in the Steer Wrestling World Standings. At $195,116 in season earnings, he earned wins at some of the biggest rodeos in the country this year, including Livingston, Mont., Kennewick, Wash., and Reno, Nev.

No. 2 man, Jesse Brown is roughly an NFR round win behind him at $162,157. The five-time NFR qualifier wrapped up his year with an $11,000 weekend at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls.

The $32,000 finals winner at the Cup was none other than No. 3 cowboy, Justin Shaffer. At $155,773, he could be a contender for a gold buckle at his second NFR.

Four-time NFR qualifier Rowdy Parrott also found his way into the final round of the Cup, ultimately ending the season No. 4 at $150,867. Parrott could become a million-dollar cowboy in Las Vegas, with career earnings over $933,000.

Tucker Allen also qualified for his first NFR in 2024, alongisde hauling partner, Shaffer. At $150,867, he holds the No. 5 position. RODEOHOUSTON marked the biggest win of his year in 2025.

The 2024 World Champion J.D. Struxness has kept himself in the fight for another gold buckle at No. 6 with $138,672.

Stetson Jorgenson made big moves in the final days of the regular season, climbing all the way to No. 7 in the World with $136,029. Winning $24,000 in the finals of the Cup, he secured his sixth NFR qualification.

Coming in at No. 8, five-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack returns for his 11th NFR qualification. The $2.3 million cowboy has earned $135,825 so far this season.

Dakota Eldridge is No. 9 in the World at $124,916 as he returns for his 12th NFR qualification. The two-time NFR Average Champion has only missed one NFR since 2013.

At No. 10, Kyle Irwin has earned $113,220 for the season. This is his sixth NFR qualification since 2014.

With most of his big wins happening north of the border, Alberta cowboy Scott Guenthner has earned $112,351 so far this season. At No. 11 in the World, this marks Guenthner's fourth NFR qualification.

Bridger Anderson is coming in at No. 12 in the World with $109,328 earned this season. This is the North Dakota cowboy's third NFR qualification.

Qualifying for his first NFR, Chance Howard is in the No. 13 position with $108,298 won. Making the semi-finals of the Governor's Cup solidified his qualification.

Montana cowboy Ty Erickson has clinched his 10th NFR qualification. At $105,960 in season earnings, he finished the year No. 14 in the World. He picked up last-minute checks at Buffalo, Texas, Mona, Utah, San Bernardino, Calif., and Pasadena, Texas to seal the deal.

A heartbreaker in the semi-finals of the Cup appeared to have ended Gavin Soileau's NFR bid. All was not lost, when a flight across the country changed everything. A check for second-place in San Bernardino was enough to help him hold onto a top 15 spot and he is headed to his first NFR.

It was an incredibly close race, with the No. 16-19 cowboys separated from the top 15 by less than $5,000.

