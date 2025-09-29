Rodeo Athletes on the Bubble Crisscross Country in Final Days of Season

In the final weekend of the professional rodeo season, the focus was on the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. Although the payouts were huge and helped many athletes secure their National Finals Rodeo (NFR) dreams, not everyone "on the bubble" qualified for the Cup.

There are several very tight races in the World Standings and checks at other rodeos across the country will help determine who moves on to Las Vegas. For the athletes who spent the weekend crisscrossing the country to make every ride and run count, these checks are everything.

Only a few events remain before the season ends on September 30. The Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo in San Bernardino, Calif., will wrap up on September 28. In Stephenville, Texas, the Cowboy Capital Of The World PRCA Rodeo also wraps up on September 28.

For rough stock cowboys, the Duel at the Dunes will be held on the final day of the season. The top 20 in the World are invited to the $60,000 added event.

Young Living's Last Chance Rodeo - Mona, Utah

Orin Larsen (No. 18) and R.C. Landingham (No. 15) are two cowboys who needed to pull out a clutch performance in this final weekend. Finishing second and in a tie for third, respectively, they both banked in Mona.

Stetson Jorgenson (No. 10) and Mike McGinn (No. 15) placed second and sixth in the steer wrestling.

Haven Meged pulled a second-place check in the tie-down roping as he tries to hold onto his No. 13 spot.

Poway Rodeo - Poway, Calif.

Mason Clements (No. 16) took the win in the bareback riding. Orin Larsen and R.C. Landingham both earned another check, finishing third and fifth.

Tie-down ropers Quade Hiatt (No. 15) and Haven Meged tied for second.

In the barrel racing, McKenna Coronado (No. 16) claimed an important win. Katelyn Scott (No. 13) finished fifth.

Southern NM State Fair & Rodeo - Las Cruces, N.M.

Barrel racer Katelyn Scott earned another check here, finishing fourth.

Kern County Fair & Rodeo - Bakersfield, Calif.

Landingham claimed the victory and his third check of the weekend in the bareback riding.

McKenna Coronado finished second in the barrel racing, with Katelyn Scott right behind her in third.

Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo - Pasadena, Texas

Orin Larsen claimed another last-minute win in the bareback riding, also putting him at three checks for the weekend, so far.

Logan Hay (No. 18) needed a big payday and earned one by winning the saddle bronc riding.

Katelyn Scott and McKenna Coronado both earned another check in Pasadena, finishing ninth and eleventh. This puts Scott at four checks and Coronado at three for the weekend.

