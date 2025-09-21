Why Rodeo Contestants May Be the Toughest Athletes in All of Sports

Every sport and every competitor has challenges they must overcome. Things are not always perfect and when the best of the best succeed, it is because they have learned to adapt.

When looking at the professional sports of football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and golf, conditions and circumstances are often controlled. Rain delays happen in baseball and golf. Water on the court? Play is stopped immediately so an athlete doesn't slip and fall in basketball.

Football may present the most challenges that are not contained in regards to playing conditions. Football players continue on through the rain, snow, sleet, and blizzard conditions. Their footing is certainly affected and not a lot can be done about it at times.

One thing remains that sets professional rodeo competitors apart from the others - money. When you attend a professional rodeo at the PRORODEO level, you are watching some of the best of the best in their particular field. Yet, they pay to play. They don't get to nod their head or cross the electric eye with a guaranteed paycheck.

Not only that, but these athletes are going head to head with animal athletes who have their own minds and certainly make them up. Let's take the tie-down roping, for example. There are three decision makers here - the roper, the horse and the calf. All of them play a part in how the event turns out - not just the talent of the cowboy.

The very sport of bull riding is matching man against beast. This 1,500-pound animal has learned over time how to buck people off, and he knows when to make certain moves to quickly get the cowboy off. From that point on, it's every man for himself. You had better know how to protect your life or you can lose it right there in an arena you paid to be in.

Now add in conditions and you might be watching some of the toughest athletes in all of professional sports. Certainly, these competitors know what they are up against when they make the decision for this to be a career, but it doesn't change the fact that things probably could be better at times.

As the season is winding down for the year that ends September 30, the final two weeks are monumental. The money that can be won within this time period can literally be life-changing because it can make or break an entire year's worth of efforts to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

The Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D. is the first stop for these athletes in these two weeks and for some it is the end of the road. Keeping in mind that these cowboys and cowgirls have put 100,000 miles on their trucks, paid their own fuel and entry fees and it comes down to this.

Mother Nature reared her ugly head and thought a bigger challenge was necessary. It wasn't enough that some of these people are under the most pressure they have experienced all year. Round No. 1 apparently needed to be in knee-deep mud.

Some succeeded, some did not.

Cash Robb is the first guy out in Mandan and he makes it stick! The 4.2 holds on and he takes an early lead at the Roughrider Cup! pic.twitter.com/zj9LxiMaNI — The Cowboy Channel (@Cowboy_Channel) September 20, 2025

Most of the athletes didn't have much of a choice in this circumstance. Only the top 32 athletes in the World Standings get to come, and if they don't compete, they get points deducted from their standing. So, they showed up.

Many left with broken hearts knowing that this performance potentially cost them a trip to the biggest stage of their life in December.

There was no delay of game, no rescheduling due to conditions, no time out - just "the rodeo goes on" as they say. Maybe it is "just rodeo" and maybe it's the way the world works.

One thing is for sure, these are world-class athletes - both human and animal, on a huge stage, competing for a lot of money. In the case of the Rough Rider, the purse is more than $500,000. It is also quite possible that it is time to up the game of rodeo when the stakes are this high.

There should be no debate that the athletes who take this stage are tough and they overcome quite possibly more than any other competitor in professional sports. Hats off to the cowboys and cowgirls.

