Wild Card Wednesday Sets Roster for Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Semi-Finals
With a $1.5 million payout, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is a staple event for many professional rodeo athletes. Over the past ten days, competitors have worked their way through the bracketed, tournament-style rodeo. Split into seven brackets, with two rounds in each bracket, the top two money earners in each bracket in each event, have already earned a spot in the semi-finals.
Wednesday night was all about the Wild Card Round, where athletes had one last chance to earn a place in the semi-finals. The third highest money earner in each bracket moved on to the Wild Card. The contestants who finished in 4th-8th place in each bracket were put into a "pool" and the highest money earner in each event from all brackets also moved on to the Wild Card.
The top two cowboys or cowgirls in each event from the Wild Card Round will now move on to one of the semi-finals rounds, Thursday and Friday night. The end goal, of course, is to make it all the way to the final night of competition, on Saturday and emerge victorious, as the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Champion.
Bareback Riding
"It's go for it all and you're either in or you're out!" Nick Pelke announced after his round-winning ride in Fort Worth. The cowboy from Mondovi, Wis., placed in both rounds of his bracket, which earned him a position in the Wild Card Round.
By just one half-point, reining World Champion Dean Thompson finished in second place. Thompson's first horse of the night bucked right out of his flank strap, so the Altamont, Utah, cowboy was granted a re-ride. Clearly, he made the most of the opportunity, moving on to the semi-finals.
1. Nick Pelke / 87.5 / $2,000
2. Dean Thompson / 87 / $1,500
Steer Wrestling
Mamou, La., cowboy, Rowdy Parrott, remarked in his post-run interview, "I didn't make the prettiest run I would've like to make, but it worked out. I didn't think a 5.0 would win it, but I'm glad it did!" Roughly $400 kept Parrott from moving on to the semi-finals from Bracket 4, but he made it happen in the Wild Card Round.
Seth Peterson of Minot, N.D., won Round 1 of Bracket 2 with a speedy 3.9-second run, but was unable to earn enough in Round 2 to automatically move on to the semi-finals. His run tonight, just two-tenths off of Parrott earned him that spot.
1. Rowdy Parrott / 5.0 / $2,000
2. Seth Peterson / 5.2 / $1,500
Breakaway Roping
There was a tie at the top of the breakaway roping, with Macy Young and Kinlie Brennise both moving on to the semi-finals after their performances in tonights round. Young, of Wittmann, Ariz., qualified to the Wild Card from the final bracket and Brennise of Craig, Colo., competed in Bracket 1.
1/2. Macy Young / 2.3 / $1,750
1/2. Kinlie Brennise / 2.3 / $1,750
Saddle Bronc Riding
Dawson Hay had never ridden Painted J from the J Bar J Rodeo Company, but he made the most of their first trip together. With a huge score, the cowboy from Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, punched his ticket to the semi-finals. "He was a little stronger than I thought he would be and I was happy to hear that buzzer," Hay remarked of his ride.
Wyatt Casper will also move on to the semi-finals, after an 87-point ride aboard Enuff Cherry from the Calgary Stampede.
1. Dawson Hay / 89.5 / $2,000
2. Wyatt Casper / 87 / $1,500
Tie Down Roping
Although the cowboy from Huntsville, Texas, has made trips to the National Finals Rodeo, there are still "firsts" to celebrate. "This is my first time going on to the semi-finals, so I am really excited," John Douch remarked. The cowboy is known for his speed on the ground and although he may have had a late start on his calf tonight, he made up for it.
Just one-tenth of a second behind Douch was Glenn Jackson. Hailing from Okmulgee, Okla., Jackson competed in Bracket 1, where he earned his seat in the Wild Card. The cowboy now moves on to the semi-finals.
1. John Douch / 8.4 / $2,000
2. Glenn Jackson / 8.5 / $1,500
Team Roping
Was making a 3.8-second run part of the plan tonight? Kind of. "This is one of those setups, if you back off, you can get in a bind. Our game plan was to make the best run we could," Coleby Payne remarked. The arena record is a 3.5, so Payne and header, Clay Smith, were not taking it easy in the Wild Card.
Clint Summers and Paul Eaves may be a new team for the 2025 season, but the matchup has already proven successful. After earning checks in both rounds of Bracket 5, the duo came into the Wild Card and used the opportunity to move on to the semi-finals.
1. Smith & Payne / 3.8 / $2,000
2. Summers & Eaves / 4.3 / $1,500
Barrel Racing
What a wild ride it has been for Toria Madsen, who recieved a last-minute call to compete in Bracket 1. The Blackfoot, Idaho, cowgirl has made the best of her trip to Fort Worth. After a tipped barrel in the first round, she came back to win the second round. Those earnings took her to the Wild Card Round, which she won with one of the fastest times of the rodeo, so far.
Another Idaho cowgirl, Megan McLeod-Sprague of Marsing, competed in Bracket 7. She placed in both rounds, missing a semi-finals qualification by just $100. The barrel racer was hunting that position tonight, and earned her seat in the semi-finals.
1. Toria Madsen / 16.15 / $2,000
2. Megan McLeod-Sprague / 16.33 / $1,500
Bull Riding
Make no mistake - the best do not become the best, nor stay the best, without some serious effort. "I got on practice bulls at the house this morning and it was 30 degrees. I didn't do that for no reason and this is exactly why I did it," Lukasey Morris remarked of his preparation for tonight's ride.
A last minute replacement for Trey Benton III, who was out due to injury, Bryce Jensen ran with his shot at the semi-finals. The 19-year-old cowboy from Huntsville, Texas, is moving on after tonight's ride in the Wild Card.
1. Lukasey Morris / 87 / $2,750
2. Bryce Jensen / 84.5 / $2,250
All rodeo athlete quotes in this article are from their post-run interviews, courtesy of the Cowboy Channel, for those of us watching at home.