Williams Family Shares Special Moment at Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo

Welp, my first heeling check at a rodeo in 30 years… Gabe and I won 2nd in the first round at Odessa. Better yet, Gabe filled his permit at his first pro rodeo. Results will be in the comments. #SpeedRoping #SpeedTrainer #teamroping #roping #heading #heeling #rodeo #cowboys #breakawayroping @priefert @tophandropes @coatssaddlery @bloomertrailers @coastalsteelstructures @iconoclast @totalfeed @relianceranches @hbcwildwood @smartytraining