Winter Rodeo in the Southeast: Lake Charles and Tupelo Champions Crowned
One of the unique aspects of rodeo is simultaneous events happening across the country all season. As 2025 kicks off, the race to a National Finals Rodeo qualification has begun for the cowboys and cowgirls of professional rodeo. While some of those rodeo athletes have been looking north to rodeos like the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo., some have been competing at Fort Worth, Texas, while others hit some rodeos in the deep south this weekend.
The NE Mississippi Championship Rodeo in Tupelo, Miss. at Bancorp South Arena was on February 1 and the SW District Fat Stock Show and Rodeo was in Lake Charles, La. at Burton Coliseum January 30 - February 1.
SW District Fat Stock Show and Rodeo
A plethora of National Finals Rodeo qualifiers banked in Lake Charles. Two-time NFR qualifier in the team roping, Jr. Dees paired up with Cody Hogan and they earned the Round 1 win and tied for the average with Logan Graham and Kaden Graves.
Waylon Bourgeois narrowly missed the 2024 NFR, finishing No. 18 in the World Standings. He is currently in fifth for the 2025 season and took the win in the bareback riding. Ryder Sanford is looking to repeat his 2023 NFR qualification and earned the saddle bronc riding win.
Two-time NFR qualifier, Zack Jongbloed of Iowa (Lousiana, of course) capitalized in his home state, earning checks in the both rounds and winning the average. Cody Teel has had an outstanding career in the PRCA and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). A PRCA World Champion and Average Champion, Teel earned the win in Lake Charles.
All-around cowboy: Isaac Fontenot, $1,391, tie-down roping and team roping
Bareback riding:1. Waylon Bourgeois, 86 points on Brookman Rodeo's Untouchable, $1,086; 2. Isaac Ingram, 82.5, $823; 3. (tie) Owen Brouillette and Taylor Broussard, 82, $494 each; 5. Roedy Farrell, 81.5, $230; 6. (tie) Monty Ray Fontenot and Mason Yancy, 81, $82 each
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jay Williamson, 4.0 seconds, $424; 2. Bode Spring, 5.9, $318; 3. K.J. Carmon Jr., 6.3, $212; 4. Peyton Hawtin, 12.1, $106 Second round: 1. Peyton Hawtin, 4.4 seconds, $424; 2. Brandon Harrison, 4.9, $318; 3. Bode Spring, 5.4, $212; 4. Chase Pope, 9.8, $106 Average: 1. Bode Spring, 11.3 seconds on two head, $637; 2. Peyton Hawtin, 16.5, $477; 3. Jay Williamson, 25.0, $318; 4. Brandon Harrison, 4.9 on one head, $159
Team roping: First round: 1. Jr. Dees/Cody Hogan, 5.4 seconds, $516 each; 2. Logan Graham/Kaden Graves, 7.5, $387; 3. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell, 7.8, $258; 4. Cyle Denison/Ike Fontenot, 10.5, $129 Second round: 1. Cody Kohleffel/Trace Porter, 6.1 seconds, $516 each; 2. Logan Graham/Kaden Graves, 6.3, $387; 3. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell, 7.3, $258; 4. Cyle Denison/Ike Fontenot, 9.9, $129 Average: 1. (tie) Logan Graham/Kaden Graves and Jr. Dees/Cody Hogan, 13.8 seconds on two head, $677 each; 2. (tie) Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell and Logan Graham/Kaden Graves, 15.1, $483 each; 3. (tie) Cyle Denison/Ike Fontenot and Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell, 20.4, $290 each; 4. (tie) Cody Kohleffel/Trace Porter and Cyle Denison/Ike Fontenot, 21.0, $97 each
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Sanford, 83 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's All The Marbles, $1,179; 2. (tie) Waitley Sharon and Mitchell Story, 81, $768 each; 4. (tie) Warwick Southern and Michael Womack, 79.5, $339 each; 6. (tie) Hunter Greathouse and Darcy Wockner, 79, $89 each
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Preston Pederson, 7.8 seconds, $747; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.4, $560; 3. Riley Mason Webb, 8.6, $373; 4. Ike Fontenot, 9.0, $187 Second round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.6 seconds, $747; 2. Weldon Watson, 9.2, $560; 3. (tie) Maverick Harper and Zack Jongbloed, 9.3, $280 each Average: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 17.7 seconds on two head, $1,120; 2. Weldon Watson, 18.8, $840; 3. Ike Fontenot, 19.5, $560; 4. Jayden Broussard, 19.6, $280
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsey Muggli, 14.45 seconds, $1,101; 2. Makenzie Mayes, 14.50, $943; 3. Kara Kreder, 14.52, $786; 4. Julie Murphy, 14.62, $681; 5. Madison McCaffity, 14.71, $524; 6. Kati Jett, 14.72, $419; 7. Brittney Sporer, 14.76, $314; 8. (tie) Amie Hennen and Ashley Rogers, 14.85, $183 each; 10. Chloe Woods, 14.88, $105
Bull riding: 1. Cody Teel, 85.5 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Whiskey Lullaby, $1,008; 2. Parker McCown, 85, $764; 3. Landon Ruybal, 81.5, $550; 4. Lante Swallow, 79, $367; 5. Donny Eldridge, 77, $214; 6. Lane Vaughan, 76, $153
NE Mississippi Championship Rodeo
The single round rodeo in Tupelo, Miss. crowned 2025 champions on February 1.
A 22-year-old from Evanston, Wyo., Myles Carlson crossed the Mississippi River to take the win in the bareback riding in Tupelo.
Joshua Hefner is from Knoxville, Tenn. is now a two-time champion in the steer wrestling at the NE Mississippi Championship Rodeo. A pair of young, home-state team ropers, 22-year-old Clarke Gordon of Terry, Miss. and 20-year-old Tanner Brown of Florence, Miss. took the win in the team roping.
Nick LaDuke made the trip from his home state of Oklahoma to earn the saddle bronc riding win. Cheyenne Harper of Iowa, La., is currently no. 37 in the World Standings and earned the title in the tie down roping.
All-around cowboy: Aaron Gordon, $1,055, tie-down roping and team roping
Bareback riding: 1. Myles Carlson, 79 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Warhawk, $1,147; 2. (tie) Stetson Bierman and Cole Hollen, 75, $717 each; 4. Luke Herbert, 70, $287
Steer wrestling: 1. Joshua Hefner, 4.6 seconds, $1,111; 2. Christian Cagle, 5.3, $919; 3. Joshua Ellison, 6.2, $728; 4. Trey Austin III, 6.7, $536; 5. Taylor White, 12.2, $345; 6. Stephen Mullins, 14.3, $192
Team roping: 1. Clarke Gordon/Tanner Brown, 5.3 seconds, $1,055 each; 2. Dalton Turner/Cooper Bruce, 5.7, $873; 3. Clint Keller/Morgan Jones, 6.6, $691; 4. Tyler Brooks Brooks/Matt Watt, 7.0, $509; 5. Kody Boatright/Shannon Daniel, 12.3, $327; 6. Wes Goodrich/Jeffery Pierce, 13.3, $182
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Nick LaDuke, 81 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Dignity, $1,184; 2. Stephen Graefen, 77.5, $888; 3. Jace Angus, 77, $592; 4. Rudy Troyer, 76.5, $296
Tie-down roping: 1. Cheyenne Harper, 9.7 seconds, $1,029; 2. Polo Bacque II, 10.7, $852; 3. Maverick Harper, 10.8, $674; 4. Clint Southworth, 11.1, $497; 5. Cooper Stone, 11.7, $319; 6. Blayne Saine, 20.3, $177
Bull riding: No qualified rides