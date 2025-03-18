'Wolverrine' Goes Straight to the Top at March Into Spring Fling in Oklahoma
In Shawnee, Okla., March 6-9, the $37,000 added March Into Spring Fling barrel race was hosted by Full of Grace Ranch. Topping the $10,000 added Futurity was a very special stallion and rider duo, Wolverrine and Kit McCall Johnson.
If you follow barrel racing, you are likely familiar with a pretty buckskin mare named "Rosa" (Rosas Cantina CC - Corona Cartel x Dash Ta Vanila x Dash Ta Fame). Rosa's offspring have followed in their mother's footsteps, winning at the highest levels. Shelley Morgan has been winning aboard Bucky Wonder Horse (First Down Dash x Rosas Cantina CC) at the major winter rodeos this year. Monsterr (by Tres Seis) has over $200,000 in lifetime earnings at aged and open events. Not to mention, Rosa is still on the professional rodeo trail with Lisa Lockhart, having just won their Super Series at RODEOHOUSTON.
Another Rosa son, the stallion Jaguarr, was finding success at all levels, before his untimely passing. Owned by Tyson and Del Bieleny of Mill Iron Livestock, Lynn Kohr trained and jockeyed Jaguarr throughout his aged event career. Kohr also started Jaguarr's maternal sibling, Wolverrine, on the pattern, before he made his way to Johnson for his competitive career.
By multi-million dollar sire, The Goodbye Lane, Wolverrine is quickly becoming a name to remember. Although they had a later start to their futurity season, Johnson and Wolverrine have found their stride with no hesitation. Johnson and husband, Isaac, welcomed their son Axel in November, when most barrel futurity horses were making their debuts.
Isaac kept Wolverrine ridden while Kit was pregnant, so the duo could begin entering in 2025. Johnson first took the stallion to some jackpots, where he immediately shone. In their competitive debut in late January, they placed second in the 1D. In February, they won their first futurity sidepot. In March, they claimed their second.
In Shawnee, they took their first futurity win at the first futurity they have entered. Placing second in both rounds, they banked $7,362 in futurity earnings alone. Johnson and Wolverrine also placed second in the High Stakes and third in the Open 1D on Saturday, for a total of $9,719. With more sidepot results still coming in, the duo will likely cross five figures in earnings for the weekend.
"He’s got a big goofball, fun, loving ego that is easy to keep alive, but making sure it doesn’t get too out of hand is a balancing act," Johnson said of Wolverrine. While competition can be a lot for some young stallions to focus on, Wolverrine has made it clear how much he enjoys his time in the barrel pen.
Wolverrine will be focusing on competing rather than breeding in 2025, so his books are currently closed, but it is anticipated contracts will be in high demand by 2026. Already in major incentives like Ruby Buckle, Young Guns League, Breeder's Challenge, and Royal Crown, Wolverrine's first foal crop hit the ground in 2024. Stay up to date with Wolverrine's adventures on the Mill Iron Livestock Facebook page.