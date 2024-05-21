Women Qualifiers Gearing up for College National Finals Rodeo
College rodeo has become a stepping stone for rodeo athletes from junior and high school rodeo and into the professional rodeo world. We have watched a majority of world champions and the best cowboys and cowgirls today come through the college ranks before dominating professionally.
From the traditional ladies' barrel racing event to the fastest-growing event on dirt breakaway roping, these collegiate athletes are making history in the world of women in rodeo. These fierce competitors continue to defy stereotypes and break barriers on their path to rodeo glory.
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) was one of the first rodeo associations to allow and support women rodeo contestants in multiple events. Throughout the year, these women compete in region rodeos alongside the men in their respectable events. Points are racked up, and the top three athletes in each event qualify to compete at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).
Similarly to the Men's Team Standings, the Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC) women's team has continually dominated all year. From Ontario, Oregon, TVCC is sending a full women's team to Casper in hopes of bringing home a national title. They are currently No. 1 in those national standings with 4,668 points. Following very close behind is Colorado Mesa University, with 4,425 points. Blue Mountain Community College, Cal Poly State University, and Montana State University are also in the top 5.
Kennedy Buckner will represent the Timberwolves from Blue Mountain Community College in three events as the all-around champion of the Northwest Region. She is leading the women's all-around national standings as well.
Here are the top women contestants in the nation going into CNFR!:
Womens All-Around
1. Kennedy Buckner Blue Mountain Community College 2,267.00
2. Haiden Thompson Gillette College 2155.00
3. Mikenna Schauer Montana State University Northern 2,081.00
Barrel Racing
1. Tayla Moeykens Montana State University 1,160.00
2. Katelynn Hurl University of Idaho 1,102.00
3. Kiara Begay University of Arizona 1045.00
Breakaway Roping
1. Mikenna Schauer Montana State University Northern 681.5 0
2. Haleigh Grant Cal Poly State University 642.00
3. Fallon Ruffoni Cuesta College 608.00
Goat Tying
1. Kristin Reaves Sam Houston State University 1,131.00
2. Parker McIntyre Panhandle State University 1,130.00
3. Haiden Thompson Gillette College 1,105.00